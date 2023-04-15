WAPELLO — The Wapello School Board acted on a variety of athletic issues ranging from the wrestling room/entry addition to a shared soccer program with the Louisa-Muscatine School District when it met for its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday.

Blaine Doppler, owner of Spectra Build, Wapello, which is serving as the construction manager for the wrestling room project, presented a schematic design proposal for the addition and entry work.

Phase 1 of the schematic design will include surveying/civil engineering work with Richard Keith Engineering, Burlington. Spectra Build will also work with Horizon Architecture, Iowa City.

The board approved the Phase 1 portion of the project with a cost of $10,800.

Following completion of the Phase 1 work, Doppler also outlined the work that will be included in Phase 2 – Design and Construction Documents development.

However, that portion has not yet been approved by the board.

In personnel action related to the school’s wrestling program, the board informally agreed to establish a head girls wrestling coaching position. Athletic director Brandon Brown said possibly seven girls had indicated interest in wrestling, and establishing a head coach position would help build the program.

He also said providing a head girls coach would boost scheduling flexibility.

The proposal is expected to be presented to the board at its May meeting for formal action. Brown did not identify any potential candidates for the position.

Other wrestling personnel action approved by the board included annual hiring of head wrestling coach Stephen Kruse, the hiring of junior high boys wrestling coach Brett Shafer and the hiring of volunteer assistant wrestling coaches Kody Aplara and Jim Harbison.

In other athletic hirings, the board approved annual contracts with junior high girls basketball coach Kris Judd, girls basketball head coach Brandon Brown, assistant girls basketball coach Jason Marshall, volunteer girls basketball coaches Chad Lolling and Joe Cross, head boys basketball coach Andy Rohr, assistant boys basketball coach Caden Thomas, volunteer assistant basketball coach Michael Horton and junior high boys basketball coach Michael Horton.

The board also approved hiring junior high boys basketball coach Kenny Marlette, a member of the board. Marlette abstained from that vote.

In other athletic-related action, the board approved sharing the district’s soccer program with L&M, contingent on the L&M School Board approving the agreement. The board also accepted a $48,000 bid from Lovewell Commercial Fence and Rail, Davenport, for a new backstop at the baseball field.

Approved hiring an early morning weight room supervisor on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at $25 per day until the end of the school year.

In other non-athletic hiring, the board approved a contract with Taciana Bilek for the high school agricultural & FFA advisor.

In other action, the board:

• Reviewed and approved board policies on the district’s education program goals and objectives; school calendar; and school day.

• Held a public hearing, that drew no comments, on the district’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget and later approved the document.

• Approved a contract with Cody Caavenaugh to perform an additional day at the Wapello Pro Rodeo.

• Agreed to terminate the district’s food service management contract with Oppa!, effective at the end of FY 2023.

• Reviewed an update on the district’s ESSER funding.

• Agreed to a payout of excess TSS (Teacher Salary Supplement) funds.

• Received an update on various needed maintenance/safety projects from Superintendent Mike Peterson, who warned the board the elementary building roof was deteriorating. He also provide an update on a new elementary sign.

In final action, the board approved a new contract with the Wapello Education Association and also settled on salary increases for other staff.