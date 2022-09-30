Wapello City Council annexes 29 acres into city

WAPELLO — Following a public hearing on Thursday, the Wapello City Council approved a voluntary request from the Wapello Development Corporation (WDC) to annex approximately 29 acres west of Wapello into the city.

City Clerk Mike Delzell said two rural landowners who own property adjacent to the WDC land attended the public hearing, along with several members of the WDC.

He said the rural landowners questioned costs and other issues but were told those details still needed to be resolved.

Following the meeting, Delzell said he would now submit the required paperwork to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office for final review and approval.

WDC officials had previously indicated they hoped to eventually develop around 50 building lots in the area.

In other action, Delzell reported the council agreed to use the appointment process to fill one existing and one pending vacancy on the council. Second Ward council member Tony Hammer announced his resignation from the council on Sept. 15, effective that evening.

Hammer said he and his family were moving to the Third Ward, which would force him from his position.

Delzell said Third Ward council member Richard Taylor had apparently decided not to seek reelection next year and decided to resign now and recommend Hammer be appointed to his position.

The council will fill the positions at its Oct. 20 meeting, Delzell added.

He said anyone wishing to apply for either position could contact City Hall for more information.

City residents can also petition to have a special election to fill the vacancies.