WAPELLO — A proposed Maximum Property Tax asking was approved Thursday by the Wapello City Council, despite a last-minute state legislative change that could potentially impact the city’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 valuation figures.

The proposed maximum asking of $705,121 would represent a 3.71% decrease over this year’s certified tax of $732,304. The proposed tax rate of slightly over $11.85 per $1,000 taxable valuation would also be a decrease from this year’s certified rate of a just over $12.19.

Those numbers would not represent the total city tax rate, which would also include voted levies, debt service and capital improvements reserve levies.

There were no comments during the public hearing the council held before approving the proposed maximum property taxes and rate. However, City Clerk Mike Delzell said after the meeting he did not expect a recent legislative action to make any significant changes to the city budget.

According to other reports, legislation approved in 2021 apparently did not include some rollback adjustments for some residential properties. The oversight could have meant over $127 million in additional property taxes on some residential properties.

After discovering the oversight, the Iowa legislature began moving a correction bill through the legislative process, but by then, most local governments had already started their budgeting process.

Delzell said after the meeting the legislation had been approved earlier in the day and was now waiting for Gov. Kim Reynold’s signature, which is expected. Even with the approval and possible decrease in valuation it could cause, Delzell said he did not expect a significant impact.

He also pointed out the Maximum Property Tax asking can be lowered, but cannot be increased.

In a related action, the council also set a March 16 public hearing date for the city’s proposed FY 24 budget. Total Revenues and Other Sources is expected to be $3,087,106, with Total Expenditures /Transfers Out of $2,951,746, leaving a surplus of $135,360.

That will boost the Beginning Balance of $1,061,539 on July 1, 2023 to an Ending Balance of $1,196,899 on June 30, 2024.

The total estimated tax levy on the city’s regular property will be slightly over $14.04 per $1,000 taxable valuation. According to state documents, this year’s rate for Wapello is slightly above $14.05.

In other action, the council approved a 2023 Summer Recreation contract with the Louisa County Conservation Board (LCCB). The LCCB will provide two weeks of programming July 17-21 and July 31-Aug. 4. The city will pay about $2,652 for the program.

A $250 donation to the 2023 Post Prom Party was also approved by the council. The donation to the Wapello Substance Abuse Task Force, which sponsors the party, is the same amount as approved last year.

A request from Rebecca Belzer to have up to five chickens inside the city limits was also approved. No roosters will be allowed.

Wapello Fire Chief Damon Moore provided the council with an update on equipment and the status of the proposed new fire station. Moore said the final insurance settlement for the fire department’s damaged ladder truck should soon be received and the unit had been removed by the salvage company.

He said replacing the truck could be a problem because of supply and other issues.

Moore also said a formal commitment to use Shive-Hattery for some of the design work might be needed before that work could begin.