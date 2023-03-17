Related to this story

Shafer elected mayor of Wapello

Wapello Mayor pro-tem Brett Shafer is now Mayor Shafer, after receiving the majority of votes in a three-way race in a special election held Tuesday.

Wapello city taxes show decrease

A proposed Maximum Property Tax asking was approved Thursday by the Wapello City Council, despite a last-minute state legislative change that …