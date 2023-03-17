WAPELLO - A vacant elected city position should be filled by appointment, the Wapello City Council has agreed for the second time in less than four months. The council’s latest decision came Thursday when it approved filling Brett Shafer’s at-large council seat through the appointment process.

Shafer won a three-way race for mayor on March 7, filling the vacancy created when former mayor Shawn Maine resigned Dec. 31. Maine had previously won a seat on the Louisa County Board of Supervisors.

The city council had initially decided to fill the mayor vacancy by appointment, but rescinded that action after citizens launched a petition drive seeking a special election.

The mayor’s race was then combined with referendums from the Wapello and Lone Tree school districts to create the March 7 special election, which Wapello City Clerk Mike Delzell said cost just under $4,900. He said the city of Wapello paid around one-third of the cost.

The expense was a key point for council member Tony Hammer, who proposed filling Shafer’s council seat through the appointment process to save taxpayers the cost of another special election. He also pointed out the appointment would only be until November, when Shafer’s council term ends and a new election is held.

Shafter, conducting his first meeting as mayor read a full explanation of the appointment process. As mayor pro-tem Shafter had been serving as the city’s chief executive officer since Maine’s resignation.

The council agreed to appoint a person to Shafer’s seat at its April 20 meeting. Residents wishing to be considered for the position should contact city hall prior to that date.

Residents could also request another special election.

At least one resident has already thrown his hat into the ring to be appointed to the position.

Nathan Belzer, a 25-year resident of Wapello spoke during the public participation portion of Thursday’s council meeting and said he was interested in serving on the council. Belzer also pointed out he would be willing to run again in the regular city/school election in November to earn his own term.

In other action, the council held a public hearing on the city’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget. There were no written or oral comments presented during the public hearing.

Later in the meeting, the council approved the budget, which includes total revenue and other sources of $3,063,734; and total expenditures and transfers out of $2,951,746. The $111,988 of excess revenue will boost the budget’s anticipated beginning balance of $1,061,539 on July 1, 2023, to an ending balance of $1,173,527 on June 30, 2024.

The estimated tax levy of slightly over $14.05 per $1,000 taxable valuation will be basically unchanged from the FY 23 rate.

The council also:

• Approved a $5,678 radio purchase for the Wapello Community Ambulance Service’s (WCAS) new ambulance unit. The cost will be substantially and perhaps fully reimbursed by the Louisa County E911 Service Board;

• Approved hiring Public Consulting Group, which has an office in Chicago, to conduct a standard Medicare Ground Ambulance Data Collection Survey for $2,500. If the survey is not conducted, there would be a 10 percent reduction in Medicare payments to the WCAS;

• Approved up to five chickens (no roosters) each for LeeAnn Swanson and Darby Tackenberg.