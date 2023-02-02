WAPELLO — An informal acceptance of a proposed solar project was provided by Wapello School Board during a special meeting Wednesday. Formal approval of the agreement with Red Lion Renewables, Norwalk, is expected by the school board at its Feb. 8 regular meeting.

According to the proposal presented by Red Lion Renewables CEO Terry Dvorak, a solar panel array system will be installed on a proposed canopy at the elementary school bus entry site. Roof arrays will also be installed at the bus barn, administration building and the high school building complex.

The equipment will remain the property of Red Lion Renewables, unless the district decides to purchase the arrays after the sixth year of operation.

Dvorak said he would send the district a proposed contract and a letter of intent before next week’s meeting. He indicated the letter of intent would be used to develop at least one U.S. Department of Agriculture grant application that would be used on the project. There is a possibility more than one application will be submitted to improve the odds of getting at least one award, he said.

Dvorak said the elementary portion had one of the better chances of receiving an award, although placing the equipment on the roofs of the other buildings improved their chances.

Under the proposal, once the equipment is installed, Red Lion Renewable will actually sell the produced energy to the school. Any surplus power produced or energy shortfall needed would flow through the district’s Alliant Energy meters, which will remain operational.

The company will bill the school for the energy used, but in the project’s introductory letter, which he presented to the school board in December, Dvorak wrote the district could expect significant savings.

“We could save up to $8,000 per year in energy costs and $737,000 over the next 30 years, without any upfront costs,” he predicted in the letter, adding the savings would be even higher if the federal grant was awarded.

“The grant … would virtually double the savings,” he continued later in the letter.

Because of its roof composition and age, the board opted to install a canopy at the elementary site for that panel array. However, a lack of ground space and newer roofs with a different composition made the roof arrays more feasible at the high school and other sites.

Red Lion Renewables already provides solar energy service to several school districts in the area, including Mediapolis, Notre Dame, Pekin and Sigourney.

Dvorak indicated the project could begin this summer, depending on the outcome of the grant application.

In a related discussion during Wednesday’s meeting, Cohen Knight, a member of the school district’s Lego League Teams met with the board and displayed a medal he had received in a competition the teams had entered.

The teams had been assisted by Dvorak and Mike Mohrfeld, whose Fort Madison electrical firm assists Red Lion Renewables with the solar array installations.

Attending the meeting with Cohen were his father, Darin, and Abby Boysen, Iowa State Extension Region 27 Youth Program Specialist, who assisted both teams in their projects.

Boysen reminded Cohen the teams’ projects had led to the solar energy project now approved by the school board.

In other action Wednesday, the board voted 4-1 to approve an $18,000 salary increase for District Business Manager Eric Small, effective Feb. 1. The increase will boost Small’s annual salary to $83,512.

Board member Matt Smith objected, explaining Small’s performance was not the issue, only that he felt the raise was too much. Board President Brandon Marquardt disagreed, referring to a survey that showed Small’s original salary put him at the fifth lowest of 21 neighboring and nearby school districts, despite his 18 years of experience.