Wapello may see a 3.71 percent tax decrease

WAPELLO — A Feb. 16 public hearing to receive comments on a proposed maximum property tax of $705,121 for Fiscal Year 2024 was approved by the Wapello City Council on Thursday.

The proposed maximum tax would represent a 3.71% decrease over the current $732,304 effective property tax.

The council developed the city’s FY24 preliminary budget during a Jan. 12 budget work session. A public hearing on the budget proposal is expected to be held on March 16.

Anticipated General Fund expenditures in the proposed budget total $1,679,608, while projected revenue is $1,718,903.

In other action, the council approved the December treasurer’s report and agreed to purchase a used concrete breaker from United Rentals, Muscatine, for $6,250.

City clerk/public works director Mike Delzell said he had been searching for a concrete breaker for quite a while. He learned about the availability of the machine after receiving a call from United Rentals.

Council member Tony Hammer also reported he had recently talked with Louisa County Chief Deputy Brandon Marquardt and learned two new nuisance complaints had been filed against local property owners in the city.

Hammer also indicated at least one nuisance complaint had recently been resolved in court with a fine and an order to the owner to clean up the property.

Keck Memorial Library will apparently be seeking a part-time employee to begin working there sometime in February, Hammer reported.

He said the person hired would work between 10 and 12 hours per week.

In final action, the council gave the go-ahead for local businesswoman Rondalyn Weyrick to submit a grant application to help fund a mural on the west wall of the old theater building at 325 Van Buren St.

Delzell said Weyrick intended to form a committee to help with planning the mural, but the council’s approval was needed to submit a proposal to the Paint Iowa Beautiful Grant Program.

The grant award would be a supply of paint provided by Diamond Vogel, Orange City.