Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine resigns to take seat on Louisa County Board of Supervisors

WAPELLO — In preparation for his new job as a Louisa County supervisor, Shawn Maine has been attending county board meetings each week; and on Thursday, he sat in on a meeting of the Louisa County Compensation Board as an observer.

Later on Thursday, he said goodbye to his old job as Wapello mayor by submitting his resignation to the city council at its last regularly scheduled meeting he will conduct.

Maine had indicated after winning his supervisor’s position that he was considering remaining in his position as mayor, but recently learned city attorney Adam Parsons had reviewed the law and determined that was not allowed.

Maine said his resignation as mayor would go into effect Dec. 31. Maine has served as mayor since being elected in 2013, but had also served as a city council member for several years before that.

In a related decision following his announcement, Maine recommended the city council fill his position by appointment rather than special election; and suggested mayor pro-tem Brett Shafer be appointed for Maine’s final year.

Maine reminded the council if it did agree with his recommendation, the city would then need to fill Shafer’s at-large position.

City clerk Mike Delzell also updated the council on the appointment process, explaining the council had 60 days to actually make the appointments. He also said city residents could petition for an election, but would need to file the petition with the necessary signatures within 14 days following the appointment or notice, whichever is later.

The council later agreed to use the appointment process to fill the mayor’s position and will act on candidates at its Jan. 5 meeting. In the meantime, Shafer, as mayor pro-tem, will service as mayor from Maine’s effective resignation to the council’s Jan. 5 decision.

Wapello Development Corporation (WDC) President Mike Hodges and several WDC board members also met with the council to present a preliminary plat for the Otter Creek Acres Subdivision.

Hodges thanked the council for the recent annexation approval of the approximately 29-acre parcel west of Wapello. He said work was continuing on the final plat, which would be revised to address several street and other concerns of the city.

The council also reviewed a proposed vacant building registration ordinance that was based on a similar ordinance now in effect in Ft. Madison. Officials said if the ordinance passes, it would provide a tool for monitoring vacant buildings and help to address maintenance and other building conditions, hopefully before they become major nuisances.

In other action, the council:

• Approved the treasurer’s November report;

• Approved the Wapello Republican as the official city paper;

• Agreed to spend $9,348 to install three surveillance cameras in the city’s North End Park;

• Learned from Wapello Fire and Rescue Chief Damon Moore that the department’s ladder truck would likely be identified as a total loss by insurers from damage received in fires. Moore said he would return to the council with a proposed replacement plan once the insurance settlement is finalized.

Maine also reported after the meeting that paperwork on the sale of the Wapello Sale Barn had been completed. The property has been previously identified as the future site for a DG Market, which will provide grocery and other items.

Maine said the store is still expected to be built and open by August 2023.