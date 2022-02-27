Wapello Police to merge with sheriff's office

WAPELLO — Following approval of a 28E agreement by the Louisa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday — and if all goes as planned — the Wapello Police Department (WPD) will be merged into the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) on April 1.

The unanimous decision by the three-member Board of Supervisors followed the approval of the agreement on Feb. 17 by the Wapello City Council.

Under the agreement, the city will pay $222,324 in Year 1-Year 4. In Year 4, the cost will also include any additional salary and benefit increases. From Year 5 to Year 10, the annual cost will be the prior year’s contract cost plus any additional salary and benefit increases.

The annual payment will include a $12,000 set-aside that will be used every four years to purchase a new vehicle, county sheriff Brad Turner told the board.

Wapello Police Officers Dakoda Aplara and Gunner Hoffer will become county deputy sheriffs, and nearly all the city’s law enforcement equipment will be transferred to the county.

Other city law enforcement personnel, including its reserve force and a part-time officer, will also transfer to the county, Turner and Louisa County Chief Deputy Brandon Marquardt reported.

Current Wapello Police Chief Ed Parker said after the meeting he would fill a current vacant position with the LCSO.

Wapello Mayor Shawn Maine told the supervisors the agreement was the best option for the city.

“We couldn’t continue (with our own law enforcement),” Maine said, explaining he and Marquardt had been discussing the idea for about the past 12 months.

Marquardt indicated the nationwide problem of finding suitable candidates for law enforcement openings was a key factor in the city’s decision.

Maine agreed and said the situation had finally gotten to the point where it was possible to convince the public the merger was the best option.

“We didn’t come to the decision lightly,” Maine assured the board.

Supervisor Randy Griffin questioned how the agreement would differ from other 28E law enforcement agreements the county currently has with most of the smaller communities in the county.

Turner explained one difference was the agreement with Wapello called for the LCSO to provide 75 hours of contact hours per week. With the exception of Morning Sun, the contracts with Letts, Grandview, Oakville and Fredonia do not have any set number of contact hours.

Turner said Morning Sun did contract for 10 hours per week and paid around $25,000 for its law-enforcement coverage, which is more than double what the other smaller communities currently pay.

In other action, the supervisors agreed to sign an approval letter for Frantz’s #1 Master Matrix and approved a Class C Liquor License for Conesville Event Grounds pending dram.

Adam Caudle, county veterans affairs director, provided his monthly update to the board. He said the Flags for the Fallen effort to mark all veterans’ graves in county cemeteries with flags was continuing.

He also reminded the supervisors that the Louisa County Veterans Affairs office was coordinating rides for the DAV van for veterans in Louisa and Muscatine counties. The contact number to coordinate a ride is 319-527-6513.

County Engineer Adam Shutt also met with the board and reported a person offered the Road Maintenance Superintendent’s position had reconsidered and declined the position.

Shutt said he would review the situation and report back to the board later on his next steps to fill the vacancy.

