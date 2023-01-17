Wapello proposes tax levy

WAPELLO — Wapello’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 budget proposal, which received preliminary informal approval of the City Council during a Jan. 12 budget work session, will include a property tax levy that is nearly the same as the current levy.

According to City Clerk Mike Delzell and a blueprint of the proposed budget, the anticipated tax levy would be just under $14.05 per $1,000 taxable valuation. That compares to this year’s levy of slightly over $14.05.

The budget blueprint includes a 2% salary hike for Delzell, who also serves as the city’s public works director; while 5% raises are included for public works, assistant city clerk and full-time ambulance staff.

The volunteer ambulance staff will see a 25¢ per hour increase for their on-call time and a $5 increase for each call.

The city will also apparently cover an anticipated 5% increase in health insurance built into the budget proposal.

The city’s Keck Memorial Library spending includes an 8% salary hike for librarian Llewann Bryant and the library’s certified clerk, and a 5% increase for the uncertified clerk’s position.

Delzell said the City Council cut the library’s request for books from $15,000 to $12,000.

The total general fund portion of the proposal totals $1,679,608 in expenditures and $1,718,903 in revenue, which leaves a surplus of $39,295. However, the projected $164,138 spending in the city’s sanitation line item and the anticipated $358,213 in ambulance spending are expected to outpace the anticipated revenue in both areas. That will leave a $10,938 shortfall in the sanitation account and a $29,707 deficit in the ambulance line item.

With the police department merger with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, the anticipated $223,124 in spending will far outpace the projected $38,840 in revenue, leaving a shortfall of $184,284.

On the revenue side, $481,925 is anticipated being raised through property taxes, with an additional $58,000 through an insurance levy; $16,064 from an emergency levy; $57,253 through a FICA/IPERS levy; and an additional $87,062 through other tax and revenue sources.

The $32,600 in expected expenses to operate the Briggs Civic Center (BCC) will be funded through a $30,000 BCC levy and $2,600 in anticipated revenue.

The city’s water rates will increase by 4% under a previously enacted city ordinance. Total water revenue is expected to match the $359,704 in expenses. The $526,055 in sewer expenses are also expected to be matched by an equal amount of revenue.

The City Council is expected at its Jan. 19 meeting to set a Feb. 2 public hearing on its maximum levy; with a March 16 public hearing on its budget proposal.

In other action during its budget work session, Delzell said the City Council decided not to pursue an ordinance that would require registration and improved maintenance of vacant buildings in the community.

Delzell said the council opted not to pursue a specific ordinance partially because of concerns over vacant downtown buildings that were not deteriorating but only being used for storage.

He said the council indicated it might look into strengthening the city’s dangerous building ordinance to cover vacant buildings.