Wapello School Board calls special meeting

WAPELLO — A special meeting will be necessary before a final design and implementation decision can be made on a proposed solar project for the Wapello School District, the school board agreed during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The action follows a nearly 45-minute review with Red Lion Renewables CEO Terry Dvorak, Norwalk, who had met with the board at its Nov. 15 meeting and offered to develop a solar energy development plan for the district.

Dvorak had earlier assisted the district’s two Lego© League teams in projects involving energy conservation and solar power.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Dvorak presented his company’s plan for installing a solar energy production system on school grounds. Red Lion Renewables has already developed solar projects for the Mediapolis, Sigourney, West Burlington, Pekin and other school districts, Dvorak pointed out in his plan’s introduction letter.

He told school officials a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant was available to assist with developing the system, which he said could be installed on school building roofs, open ground areas or possibly on canopies.

He indicated four sites, the high school building, elementary building, bus barn and administration building, had all been explored as possible sites for a solar panel system; but the last three offered the best options because of the electrical rate structures used at those buildings.

Although board members agreed they wanted to continue looking at Red Lion Renewable’s proposal, they also said other possible contractors needed to be given an opportunity to offer a plan.

The board eventually agreed to hold a work session on Feb. 1 to continue the review of the Red Lion Renewable’s plan and discuss any proposals from other contractors.

Superintendent Mike Peterson said he would contact other solar energy system providers and ask them to submit their plans for review at the special work session.

In other action, the board:

Approved hiring Lisa Sterner as the district’s new human resources director; Ali Ueltschy, special ed paraeducator; and Stephen Kruse, junior high baseball;

Designated Lynch-Dallas Law Firm, Cedar Rapids; and Hicklin-Matthews, as the school district attorneys;

Named Mediapolis Savings Bank as the official depository for the district’s general fund and student fund;

Approved the Wapello Morning Sun as the district’s official newspaper;

Tabled decisions on approving a new communications app and a human resources training contract addendum;

Approved a $7,980 bid from Spectra Build for new flooring in the high school staff room;

Approved the district’s $94,588 at-risk funding application;

Approved a series of contracts related to the 2023 Wapello Pro Rodeo event;

Approved a new revenue purpose statement, which will be presented to voters for approval during a planned Mar. 27 special election. The revenue statement identifies how the school district will use revenue generated by the district’s one-cent local sales tax. Although the tax continues, the current revenue statement is set to expire this year, requiring voter approval for an extension;

Approved Peterson’s 2023-24 employment contract, with salaries to be determined.

The board also elected Brandon Marquardt as its new president and Kenny Marlette as vice president, after previous president Doug Housman bowed out of seeking the position again. Housman said he was not planning to seek re-election to the board when his term expires this year.