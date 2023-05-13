WAPELLO - Significant discussions on several wrestling issues continued during the Wapello School Board meeting on Wednesday, a month after several of the same topics were covered during the board’s April meeting.

Similar to last month’s meeting when he presented information on developing a schematic design for the addition and the reconfiguration of the main athletic entrance at the high school, local contractor Blaine Doppler updated the board Wednesday on the status of the design phase.

Doppler, owner of Spectra Build, which is providing preliminary construction management services on the project to the school, said a preliminary schematic design was being developed.

He said a feasibility study was being conducted to assure the initial addition and reconfiguration designs are possible. He said another local contractor, Brett Shafer, who also serves as the district’s junior high boys wrestling coach and is the current Wapello mayor, was meeting with other city officials to ensure the addition will comply with setback and other city zoning ordinances and rules.

Doppler said other design team members were busy developing three-dimensional renderings to show the addition and the reconfigured entrance appearance.

He indicated those depictions could be ready as soon as late next week and would likely include two or three possible options for the board to select. He said once the decision was made on the designs, more detailed floor plans could then be developed.

Doppler estimated the full construction documents that could be distributed for bidding might be ready in about eight weeks, meaning they could be available in early to mid-July.

Board member Matt Smith questioned how long it might be before enough design information was completed to provide an engineer cost estimate for the work. Doppler said the construction plans would actually be developed based on the initial cost estimate he had provided earlier.

Other school officials recalled that cost estimate had been around $1 million.

Doppler also reminded the board that a formal request for proposals for construction management services still needed to be published.

In other wrestling discussion and action, the board continued a discussion started last month on establishing a head girls wrestling coach position. Initially, Smith had indicated concerns over the position, citing the position cost and the relatively small number of girls who have expressed interest in wrestling.

However, after activities director Brandon Brown explained the head coach position would replace an existing assistant coaching position, Smith dropped his concerns and the proposal was unanimously approved.

Smith continued his opposition to establish a junior high girls wrestling coach position, but the board approved it on a 4-1 vote. The position will not be filled though until this fall when the number of wrestlers becomes clearer.

In other action, the board:

• Learned recent testing had shown good academic growth of students compared with last year;

• Reviewed and approved several board policies and amendments;

• Agreed to purchase 52 MacBook Air computers for the teaching staff for $50,336;

• Approved the purchase of 75 student Chromebooks for $20,775;

• Approved renewing the district’s computer security contract with Securely for up to $7,227;

• Accepted the resignations of Jacob Mace, high school social studies; Olivia Hyde, 6-8 English Language Arts; and 30-year district science teacher Karen Spielbauer;

• Accepted bids on several maintenance-related projects;

• Approved the 2023 graduates list, pending completion of all graduation requirements.