Related to this story

Louisa to vote on EMS referendum

Louisa to vote on EMS referendum

A 59¢ per $1,000 taxable valuation levy proposal, which would be used to fund essential emergency medical services (EMS) in Louisa County, wil…

Wapello adding wrestling room

Wapello adding wrestling room

The Wapello School Board acted on a variety of athletic issues ranging from the wrestling room/entry addition to a shared soccer program with …