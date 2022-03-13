Wapello school budget hearing April 13

WAPELLO — The Wapello School District’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Budget still needs some fine tuning, but the school board agreed during its regular meeting Wednesday to move forward with a public hearing on the proposal at its next meeting on April 13.

According to a notice of public hearing that was included in the board’s meeting packet, total expenditures and other uses is projected to be $10,758,241, while anticipated total revenue and other sources is $9,847,068.

The beginning fund balance of $3,851,287 is expected to fall to an ending balance $2,940,114.

District business manager Eric Small said one of the key elements of the budget, the school’s proposed property tax rate, would not be affected by any modifications he would need to make with the spending and revenue plan.

According to Small, the proposed rate of just under $12.99 per $1,000 taxable valuation would be over 22 cents below the current rate. Part of the explanation for the levy drop is that the district’s valuation has increased by around $3 million, he told the board.

In a related budget decision, the board approved a budget guarantee that will allow the district to levy $34,470 in property taxes. The budget guarantee mechanism can be implemented when supplemental state aid fails to keep up with a decrease in enrollment.

The guarantee also helps districts preserve spending authority.

“We should always take advantage of opportunities to recapture spending authority,” Superintendent Mike Peterson reminded the school board members before the vote.

The board also agreed to reenter into a 28E agreement with other school districts to establish the Education Energy Group Pool. The pool is used to purchase natural gas for its members, with the members able to use the school district’s management fund to pay for the fuel instead of the general fund, which would impact spending authority.

The pool saved the Wapello School District around $190,000 in lower natural gas costs in its initial year.

A second 28E agreement, this one with the Iowa Star Schools Health Insurance Trust, was also approved by the board. Peterson reported the agreement would allow the school to shift from being self-funded to a larger group, which should lead to lower renewal rates and an increase number of available health plan options.

Wapello was one of several districts around the state invited to join the group, which requires a minimum three-year commitment.

Three actions were tabled by the board and will be reviewed at a later meeting. Two of the actions were related to the school district’s possible use of ESSER (Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief ) funds to finance payments to certified and non-certified staff that had not been included in the Teacher Retention Program.

A special meeting will be held March 14 to consider the proposals.

The Wapello Education Association’s (WEA) was also unable to present its initial bargaining proposal as planned, so that item was tabled.

The board also:

Agreed to a $5,330 proposal from FLR Sanders, Inc., Princeton, Minn., to refinish the practice floor gym. Peterson also suggested the company repaint the “W” on the floor.

Accepted a $163,500 bid from Odessa Mechanical, Wapello, for 16 elementary classroom Univents; and a $20,900 bid for five elementary hallway Univents.

Approved a three-year contract with Double Rafter D Enterprises, Chelsea, Okla., for scoreboard services for the Wapello Pro Rodeo.

Received a demonstration from the school’s robotics team before state competition.

