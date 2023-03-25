WAPELLO — A $500 addition to the district’s current $31,077 base salary is the primary provision in the Wapello School District’s initial 2023-24 bargaining proposal, unveiled Wednesday.

In addition to the salary increase, other provisions included in the initial proposal from the district included normal step and lane movements in the district’s salary schedule; and the addition of Robotics and eSports to the supplemental schedule.

Superintendent Mike Peterson presented the offer to Wapello Education Association negotiator Dawn Shipman.

In addition to listing the three provisions proposed by the district, the proposal also identified the district’s rationale for its offer. Peterson summarized that rationale after he distributed the proposal to Shipman.

He explained the district was currently facing difficult financial times, with increased state aid failing to keep pace with increasing costs. He also explained declining enrollment was continuing to add pressure to the school’s budget, although that problem appeared to be somewhat stabilizing.

“In light of that, we feel this is a reasonable initial proposal; and we are confident that we will be able to work together and come to an agreement,” he said.

The WEA presented its initial offer during the school board’s March 15 meeting. It called for a 22 percent increase to the base salary; and establishing a labor management committee, which would collaboratively discuss and make decisions regarding employment matters mutually agreed on or not included in the master contract.

The two sides will now begin meeting to negotiate a final settlement.

In addition to Shipman, the WEA will be represented by Sarah Jurgill; while the school district’s negotiators will include Peterson, board member Kenny Marlette and board president Brandon Marquardt.