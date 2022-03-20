Wapello teachers make initial proposal

WAPELLO — A base salary increase of $1,000 is the key financial provision included in the initial proposal presented by the Wapello Education Association (WEA) to the Wapello School District on Friday.

The district’s current base salary is $30,177.

The proposal also calls for normal lane and step movement of salaries and for the school to assume any insurance increases for the 2022-23 contract. A four-year contract was approved by the school board last year, and the WEA’s current proposal calls for the contract period to continue running to June 30, 2026.

A reopener clause for salary and other matters mutually agreed to by the school district and the WEA is also included in the new proposal.

In addition to those items, which under current Iowa law are allowed to be collectively bargained, the WEA also proposed combining personal sick, family sick and personal days into one category. Leave would be 15 days a year with rollover totaling up to 120 sick days. Sick leave could be taken in increments of one hour, half day or one full day.

The WEA also proposed changing the number of contract days to 190.

Another proposal from the WEA is to pursue a health benefit committee to help research best insurance options for district employees.

The WEA proposal also included some contract wording changes.

The WEA acknowledged in its proposal that some of the topics that were included are excluded from bargaining under Iowa’s public employees collective bargaining laws.

However, the proposal went on to state the “association looks forward to a discussion as to where these topics will be housed moving forward.”

Superintendent Mike Peterson, who accepted the proposal from WEA representative Cari Cline, said he would take the proposal to school board members and schedule a date for the school district to present its initial offer.

He said board members Matt Smith and Brandon Marquardt would serve as the district’s negotiators this year.

