Wapello to hold special election

WAPELLO — A plan to appoint someone to fill the vacant position of Wapello mayor was scrapped by the City Council Thursday and instead a special election will now be held.

The council acted after learning a petition had been taken out to hold a special election to fill the seat vacated by former Mayor Shawn Maine. Maine resigned from the position with one year remaining in his two-year term after winning a seat on the Louisa County Board of Supervisors.

Initially, the City Council had decided to fill the position through an appointment, but had to revise that plan after city residents filed the petition seeking the election.

City officials reported it will cost around $2,500 to hold the special election. City clerk Mike Delzell reported Louisa County Auditor had indicated the earliest the special election could be held was March 7.

Mayor pro-tem Brett Shafer pointed out that anyone either appointed or elected in a special election will only serve until the 2023 city-school election.

Shafer will continue to serve as the mayor pro-tem until a winner is determined in the special election.

In other action, the council approved a preliminary plat for the Otter Creek Acres Subdivision. The subdivision is being developed by the Wapello Development Corporation (WDC) on about 30 acres west of the city. The council approved a volunteer annexation of the area into the city during a special Sept. 29 meeting.

The approved plat was the second preliminary plat presented to the council. An initial one was presented to the council in December, but the council asked the WDC to revise it after the city engineer reviewed it and suggested several changes.

The council also agreed Thursday to use Community Bank and Trust for the city’s main checking account. The decision follows a meeting of several city officials and representatives from the three banks that currently have an office in Wapello.

Officials said Community Bank and Trust provided the best interest rate for the account; although they stressed all three banks would likely be used for loans and other city needs.

The council also approved three resolutions, including one identifying the mayor pro-tem, city clerk and deputy city clerk as signatories for city banking documents; a second naming Shafer to be on the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission’s Board of Directors; and a third to install street lights on 5th Street between Locust Street and Tillmann Ave. The council also agreed to a proposal to add a street light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 61 and Spruce Drive.

The council also agreed to hold a special Jan. 12 budget work session.

In committee and board reports, fire chief Damon Moore announced a $125,000 insurance settlement for Wapello Fire and Rescue’s 1993 ladder truck, which had been damaged in a recent incident.

Moore said the settlement, along with a other funds from a donation, reserve account and possibly some of the city’s American Rescue Plan allocation, should allow the department to seek a suitable replacement.

Moore also provided 2022 call reports for the fire department and the city’s ambulance service.

He said the record number of calls demonstrated the strong community commitment provided by the volunteers that staff the two services.