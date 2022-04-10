Wapello to update master plan

WAPELLO — A professional service agreement with Shive-Hattery, Cedar Rapids, to update the master plan the company created for the city’s North Park in 2010, was approved by the Wapello City Council on Thursday,

Brett Shafer, council representative to the city parks and recreation board, explained the new effort would begin with some proposed changes already listed.

“(Wapello City Clerk) Mike (Delzell) and I met (with Shive-Hattery planners) and discussed the old plan and what park board, youth league, city officials would like to see different from that plan,” he said.

Some of the more significant changes Shafer identified from the old plan were the elimination of a $1.2 million covered arena, removal of a multi-purpose playing field and replacement with a fourth ball field and extension of a campground.

“It’s all preliminary,” he reminded the council, explaining the planners had developed an ambitious schedule that called for two preliminary drafts to be completed by May 1.

Shafer said one draft would feature any current development, while the second draft would include more long-range features.

“Their goal is by June 1 maybe have that plan finalized,” he continued.

Flyers showing the proposed plan would then be printed and posted around town. Shafer said the flyers would have a QR code that residents could scan and be taken to a internet site where detailed drawings and other information on the plan would be available.

The council agreed to move forward with the update, which will cost $8,500. Shafer said the company had agreed to take that payment in two installments.

The council also approved a planning agreement with Hart-Frederick Consultants to develop plans and specifications for lining sewer lines.

According to Delzell, despite the city completing a city sewer separation project in 2019, some outside water was still seeping into some of the city’s sanitary sewer lines through inflow and infiltration.

The council approved hiring the company, which will develop the plans for North 2nd Street from Van Buren to Pleasant; and South 6th Street from Vernon to South 7th Street.

Delzell said the company would be paid on a time basis.

The council also learned grout on the bottom of the city’s swimming pool had started deteriorated, which Mayor Shawn Maine said could delay the start of the pool season while repairs are made.

A consultant is expected to meet with city officials.

In other action, the council set two public hearings, including one on April 22 to sell the former police department headquarters at 370 Mulberry.

With the April 1 merger of the Wapello Police Department into the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, city officials indicated they wish to get the building back on the tax rolls.

Dr. Gholam Jabbari, Muscatine, donated the building to the city in 2018 after his wife, Dr. Fatemeh Jabbari, who had conducted a dental practice there, passed away.

The second public hearing will be held on May 5 to consider a proposed second amendment to the city’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2021-22 Budget.

The proposed amendment will add $302,628 in additional Total Expenditures/Transfers Out; and $157,523 in increased Total Revenues/Other Sources.

The city’s Ending Fund Balance will shrink from $653,785 to $508,680.

The public notice for the amendment indicated revenue came from grants and increased Medicaid funding, while the expenditures were for ambulance wages, increased utilities and fuel costs and other spending.

The council also approved hiring Todd Shutt, Wapello, to repaint seven rooms inside city hall for $1,955.

