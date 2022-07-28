WATCH NOW: Green leaf tobacco opens in Muscatine

MUSCATINE – With walls full of multi-colored vape juice, glass cases full of CBD oils and vaping accessories, a humidor with fine cigars, and walls full of most every brand of cigarette available, Green Leaf tobacco opened its doors about two weeks ago in Muscatine

Taking the space in the Kimberly Commons formerly occupied by Game Stop, the shop is the latest in the local chain offering tobacco products. Gabrielle Hartman, salesperson, said the store opened about two weeks ago in Muscatine, but the chain has several other locations in Clinton, Davenport, and Bettendorf. Another location in Moline will open soon. Hartman explained the business was growing and, seeing a need for such a store in Muscatine, the decision was made to rent the space at 3414 Northport, unit 7.

“The population is growing (in Muscatine) and so is the amount of people who need jobs,” Hartman said. “We thought maybe that would be helpful. Also there is not a store here that does everything that we do.”

She said there are businesses in Muscatine who have some of the items Green Leaf has, but the business is a “one-stop shop” for tobacco products. She commented with large employers, as well as cruise ships possibly stopping in Muscatine, the store seemed like a good addition to the area.

The store will also sell kratom, a plant which grows in Asian countries, that proponents argue can be an alternative to prescription opioids or act as a treatment for addiction. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved any use for the herbal substance, and has been working to classify kratom as a controlled substance in recent years.

Hartman said the store has a wide variety of CBD products. It is oil derived from the cannabis plant that is believe to be effective for a wide variety of health benefits, including inflammation and pain. She also said the store has the widest variety of vape juices in town.

Customers can expect a wide variety of sales in the near future, Hartman said. She said there will be 30-percent off sales coming up. She also said the store prides itself on low priced cigarettes