Muscatine Power and Water has closed the 100 block of East 3rd Street, starting Tuesday, to repair water damage.
Last Saturday, Muscatine Power and Water repaired a water main break in the area, between Iowa Avenue and Sycamore Street.
Because of this break, the westbound lane was closed to traffic Sunday and Monday. It also was closed from Sept. 9 to Oct. 10 in order to upgrade the water line serving the Hershey Building.
Because of the severe pavement damage caused by the water main break, the road must be closed again.
"The concrete damage was much more extensive than we thought," said Erica Cox, Muscatine Power and Water director of customer and technology experience.
The closure will last through the weekend, at least, and maybe longer, depending on the weather.
Drivers should take alternative routes, Cox said, and use caution while driving by or near construction areas.
