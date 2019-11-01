MUSCATINE — After numerous issues and breaks, 200 feet of water main piping will be replaced on the corner of Fulliam Avenue and Houser Street over the next week.
“We’ve had some problems with this section over the past few years,” said Brian Butler, the manager of water and facilities at Muscatine Power and Water. Just last Sunday, Butler’s crew spent 12 hours working on various cracks and breaks throughout the section. While they were trying to figure out a long-term solution to these issues, the water main broke again Halloween night. So, Power and Water worked with the city to temporary close up part of Fulliam on Friday as they prepared to begin their replacement project.
Starting Monday, the crew will continue to replace the 200 foot section of water main. “We were able to isolate the bad section, so it should only take three or four days to install the new main,” Butler said. “We don’t expect to have any water outages during this time, and there shouldn’t be any effect on the customers.”
You have free articles remaining.
Butler also anticipated that only one lane will likely be closed on Fulliam while Houser should be completely open, though there will probably be stationed workers with stop and slow signs. Once the crew is completely out of the intersection, they plan on going back to just putting cones around their work area.
Brandy Olsen, another representative from Power and Water, wanted to remind residents that during this time, it’s important for drivers to remember to slow down and be safe while going through the Fulliam and Houser construction site. “One of the issues there’s been with this section of road is that it’s a very well-traveled area of the city,” Olsen said. “We understand it can be stressful during work and school commutes, but we really need the public’s cooperation during this time.”
Olsen added that while the crew will only make their construction area as big as it needs to be, if there continues to be traffic issues with drivers not slowing down and putting Power and Water’s workers at risk, they may need to block off more road for their crew’s safety, further inconveniencing drivers. “Your patience and safe speeds are appreciated,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.