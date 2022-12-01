Water woes plague trailer home park

WAPELLO — A rural trailer home park near Wapello has experienced water supply problems and county and state officials are scrambling to provide drinking water and other services for park residents, according to a report provided by supervisor chair Brad Quigley during the regular Louisa County Board of Supervisors weekly meeting on Tuesday.

Quigley said the breakdown of the Woodland Trailer Park’s water system had left 54 trailers with little or no water for the past 10 days. He said Walmart and Hy-Vee had each donated a pallet of drinking water; and the city of Wapello was assisting by keeping a nearby city park shelter open for residents to fill water jugs and use toilet facilities.

However, supervisor-elect Shawn Maine, who is also currently the mayor of Wapello, warned that facility would need to be closed once cold weather hit the area.

Quigley also said he had been in touch with Iowa Department of Natural Resource officials in an effort to jump-start any support from that agency. He said the limited response from the state agency was a surprise, although he acknowledged the Thanksgiving holiday may have been a contributing factor.

“I called the DNR 24-hour hotline, but no one answered and they still haven’t called me back,” he said.

An official from the DNR’s Washington, Iowa, field office has been in touch with him, though, but has not been able to provide much assurance of state assistance, since the park’s well is privately owned and Iowa law apparently does not require trailer park owners to provide water service, Quigley said.

“I thought the DNR had a longer reach,” he continued, adding it would likely cost between $30,000 and $40,000 to repair the well to current DNR standards.

Quigley said county sanitarian Brian Thye was continuing to investigate repair options, despite being ill for the past several days; while Louisa County Emergency Management Coordinator Brian Hall and Louisa County General Assistance Director Cyndi Mears were coordinating Red Cross and other relief efforts.

“It’s a serious issue. We have a lot of residents who are not being taken care of, but I don’t know how far we can go with it,” he said.

In other action, the supervisors agreed to continue its support for the Great River Housing Trust Fund by providing a $10,000 county match. The match is similar to what the county has provided to the trust fund in the past.

The board acted after receiving the annual update of trust fund activities in the region from Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission Regional Planner Jordan Frahm.

The board also:

• Accepted a $455,752 bid from Iowa Bridge and Culvert, Washington, for a bridge replacement on County Road W66 north of Cotter;

• Reviewed bids for the Grandview Bypass;

• Discussed seeking candidates for several township trustee positions in Columbus City, Elm Grove and Oakland townships;

• Agreed to reappoint John (Tim) Verink and Jacinta Wangui to the Louisa County Board of Health for five-year terms;

• Approved a Class E Retail Alcohol License for Petro & More, Grandview;

• Accepted a $28,245 estimate from Rheinschmidt’s, Burlington, for window shades at the courthouse.