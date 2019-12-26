MUSCATINE - During this holiday season, Muscatine residents brought new meaning to the term "the Season of Giving."
Last week, the Journal reported on Salvation Army Lt. Greg Bock’s efforts to raise $180,000 for this season’s kettle drive in what he called the 180k by Christmas Day Red Kettle Stay. Bock’s goal was not only to try and raise as much money as possible by living in a giant red kettle for several days, but also to spread awareness of the need felt throughout Muscatine by those who depend on the Salvation Army and their programs.
The event ended up getting state-wide and national news coverage, and Muscatine businesses and residents all tried to do their part to help, causing the red kettle drive’s grand total to jump from a little over $51,000 on Dec 18, to over $100,000 by Dec. 23. After that, it was a race to raise about $60,000 in 24 hours.
When the campaign finally ended Tuesday night and Bock came down from the giant kettle, he was rushed by his kids for a hug in what he would call a moment he would never forget.
“It’s a pretty great feeling to be around people you love when you come down from something like that,” he said
In the end, the Muscatine community managed to raise $132,215.09 for Bock’s efforts, with a confirmed $98,215.09 being raised through the kettles and around $34,000 collected through the mail so far.
“There’s a whole mail portion of the campaign, and we can’t count those people out because we get a lot of big donations through the mail, but the fact that we raised almost a hundred thousand dollars though the kettle alone is absolutely amazing,” Bock said. Previously in 2018, the kettle drive was only able to raise $54,000, which is half of what was raised through just the kettles this year.
“I think we probably could have declared a victory on Wednesday when I came down,” Bock said, “but we’re not quite sure on the people who sent checks through the mail and where that amount falls, we still have money coming in from that. But I’m pretty confident that once the dust settles, we’re going to come out on top, if not exceeding the $180,000 goal.”
Looking back on the week-long event, Bock called it a very strong effort and “a good force for good on the behalf of every person in Muscatine who donated,” as well as those who helped him get the word out, such as Officer Whitni Pena, Sherriff C.J. Ryan and many others. He also believed that the campaign was a great way to reintroduce the Salvation Army to the community and remind residents that they’re a force that is able to partner with the community it serves, as well as a force to be reckoned with in the fight against poverty.
“Everyone has their part to play, and we all showed up and played our part and did something amazing for the Salvation Army and those folks in need that hasn’t been done in five or six years in Muscatine County,” Bock said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better campaign, and there are already people in town saying that they have ideas for next year. It was a tremendous effort and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do next.”
