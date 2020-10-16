'We feel that it is worth saving': Fairview Preservation Committee to hold first meeting to discuss plans to save church

Fairview Church stands on County Road H22, right near Hwy 99. Though the outside has changed over the years due to a devastating windstorm in 1900 — which led to the church being rebuilt in 1905 — the memories and the strong ties Fairview represents have remained strong for decades.

Fairview had regular service up until World War II. Afterwards, they were unable to find a permanent pastor, only able to have intermittent pastors with a brief resurgence in the 1950s. Afterwards, the church closed its doors and ceased having services, but would still open up for certain events or holidays up until the early 2000s.

While Thayer never attended service there, her grandmother did. She also has distant relatives buried in the cemetery near Fairview.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’ve always known about this church,” she said, “Last Memorial Day, my sister and I happened to be taking flowers to another cemetery, and we thought we would go out to some places that we haven’t been to in a while. When we got to Fairview, the door to the church happened to be unlocked. I went in, and saw just how stunning and beautiful it was on the inside.”