Webb reflects on her first year as Muscatine City Administrator

MUSCATINE – After beginning her job as city administrator in the midst of the COVID-19 health crisis, Carol Webb looks back on her first year with feelings that she has accomplished much and set the groundwork for the future.

Explaining that much of the first year was spent learning about the operations of the city and developing relationships with many of the key figures in town, Webb commented that COVID-19 kept her from getting the traditional start at the job. She said that getting to know people in the community was hampered by the pandemic, but with certain precautions in place she has gotten to meet a wide variety of people.

“The last year has sort of been about learning about the city, its finances, the staff, the level of service we are providing, and to start thinking strategically about how we might want to move the city forward in the coming years,” she said.

With COVID-19 eating away at the city’s budget, Webb said that it has been a year of challenges and she feels Muscatine, as a community and as an organization, have done an excellent job of meeting the challenges and remain able to provide a high degree of services.

