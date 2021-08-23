 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Webb reflects on her first year as Muscatine City Administrator
0 comments
top story

Webb reflects on her first year as Muscatine City Administrator

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – After beginning her job as city administrator in the midst of the COVID-19 health crisis, Carol Webb looks back on her first year with feelings that she has accomplished much and set the groundwork for the future.

webb

Muscatine City Administrator Carol Webb reflect on her first year of service to the community and believes the city has done a good job. 

Explaining that much of the first year was spent learning about the operations of the city and developing relationships with many of the key figures in town, Webb commented that COVID-19 kept her from getting the traditional start at the job. She said that getting to know people in the community was hampered by the pandemic, but with certain precautions in place she has gotten to meet a wide variety of people.

“The last year has sort of been about learning about the city, its finances, the staff, the level of service we are providing, and to start thinking strategically about how we might want to move the city forward in the coming years,” she said.

With COVID-19 eating away at the city’s budget, Webb said that it has been a year of challenges and she feels Muscatine, as a community and as an organization, have done an excellent job of meeting the challenges and remain able to provide a high degree of services.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She commented that how the city responds to COVID-19 has evolved over time, as more is learned about the virus and more is learned about what works and what precautions are needed. Webb said the city departments were very adaptable with whatever was needed to continue operating through COVID-19.

Webb commented that many programs the city’s departments enacted during COVID-19 “should be a case study,” she explained they should be shared with other departments in the industry.

“That has been a huge challenge, but I think a good one,” she said. ‘Every week trying to assess, ’are we on the right track? Do we have to adjust’ It has taught us quite a bit and I think we responded well to it.”

Another success she has seen over the last year has been strategic planning. She explained the sessions have given her insight into what the city council’s priorities are. She said much effort was expended to ensure the priorities were reflected in the city’s budget.

“I also feel very well supported by the community and I have developed some good relationships,” she said.

In the future, Webb said the future will face challenges such as amount of housing. The city will be making a push to ensure affordable housing. She also said the city hopes to help support small businesses as a way of growing the economy of the area. Another goal is to collect more resident and customer feedback.

Webb will be welcomed by the League of Woman Voters of Muscatine County at 6:30 p.m. today in the Musser Public Library third floor meeting room.

+11 Photos: Riverside Family Aquatic Center for Doggie Dunk
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crash reported Wednesday afternoon
Local

Crash reported Wednesday afternoon

  • Updated

The Muscatine Police Department responded about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to report of a crash on South Houser Street right in front of the Muscatin…

Council approves requests for Stanley building
Local

Council approves requests for Stanley building

  • Updated

After receiving the former Musser Public Library from the city in October 2020 to renovate into its headquarters, the Stanley Center for Peace and Security is preparing to convert the building into possibly the most environmentally friendly building in the state.

Serrano pleads guilty to criminal mischief
Crime-and-courts

Serrano pleads guilty to criminal mischief

  • Updated

TIPTON — A Muscatine man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Wilton teen has pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal mischief th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News