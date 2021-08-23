Webb reflects on her first year as Muscatine City Administrator

MUSCATINE – After beginning her job as city administrator in the midst of the COVID-19 health crisis, Carol Webb looks back on her first year with feelings that she has accomplished much and set the groundwork for the future.
Explaining that much of the first year was spent learning about the operations of the city and developing relationships with many of the key figures in town, Webb commented that COVID-19 kept her from getting the traditional start at the job. She said that getting to know people in the community was hampered by the pandemic, but with certain precautions in place she has gotten to meet a wide variety of people.
“The last year has sort of been about learning about the city, its finances, the staff, the level of service we are providing, and to start thinking strategically about how we might want to move the city forward in the coming years,” she said.
With COVID-19 eating away at the city’s budget, Webb said that it has been a year of challenges and she feels Muscatine, as a community and as an organization, have done an excellent job of meeting the challenges and remain able to provide a high degree of services.
She commented that how the city responds to COVID-19 has evolved over time, as more is learned about the virus and more is learned about what works and what precautions are needed. Webb said the city departments were very adaptable with whatever was needed to continue operating through COVID-19.
Webb commented that many programs the city’s departments enacted during COVID-19 “should be a case study,” she explained they should be shared with other departments in the industry.
“That has been a huge challenge, but I think a good one,” she said. ‘Every week trying to assess, ’are we on the right track? Do we have to adjust’ It has taught us quite a bit and I think we responded well to it.”
Another success she has seen over the last year has been strategic planning. She explained the sessions have given her insight into what the city council’s priorities are. She said much effort was expended to ensure the priorities were reflected in the city’s budget.
“I also feel very well supported by the community and I have developed some good relationships,” she said.
In the future, Webb said the future will face challenges such as amount of housing. The city will be making a push to ensure affordable housing. She also said the city hopes to help support small businesses as a way of growing the economy of the area. Another goal is to collect more resident and customer feedback.
Webb will be welcomed by the League of Woman Voters of Muscatine County at 6:30 p.m. today in the Musser Public Library third floor meeting room.