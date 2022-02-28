Weets announces candidacy for senate Dist. 41

MUSCATINE COUNTY – Republican Alan Weets of Mechanicsville has announced he is throwing his hat into the ring for the open Iowa State Senate District 41 seat.

Weets is a fourth-generation grain and livestock farmer. He holds a degree in Applied Science and Agricultural production management. In addition to farming, he has served as a commissioner on the Cedar County Soil and Water Conservation Board for the past six years, holding the office if vice treasurer for the last four. In 2021 he was also confirmed as an alternate for the Conservation Districts of Iowa for Region 7.

“Sometimes you wake up and you look at the way the world is going and you make the decision something needs to be done,” Weets said, regarding his decision to seek the office. “You decide to do something while you can.”

The District 41 seat opening was created in redistricting — Sen. Zach Wahls who represents District 41, no longer lives in the new district, which goes into effect January 2023. The district includes Cedar, north Muscatine and west Scott counties, including north Davenport. Sen. Jim Lykam and Sen. Roby Smith, who represented the areas that make up the new district, each decided not to run Tipton Democrat Deb VanderGaast, a daycare provider; Democrat Nikole Tutton an Equal Employment Opportunity Consultant living in Mechanicsville; and Republican Kerry Gruenhagen, a Walcott farmer, are also in the race.

Weets believes Iowa needs a more sustainable economy that can better weather inflation and supply problems facing the country. He believes with agriculture and manufacturing making up the majority of the state’s economy that Iowa needs a strong legislature that can defend the economy from outside influences. He also hopes to address the issue of the ownership of Iowa farmland by out-of-state entities.

He also said that Iowa is renowned for its education and that the state must strive to be at the top when it comes to educating the next generation. He promises to fight to make sure parents have the first and last say of what is taught to their children. He also said he is a strong supporter of law enforcement.

If elected, Weets plans to visit all parts of the district to hear from other Iowans about what they feel needs to be done. He said that he is a strong believer that people in office work for the people who have elected them.

“I’m not in it for myself,” he said. “I plan to come back home, farm, and raise a family someday. I don’t want to have to do something I’m going to have to live with. I look at the world as to how will what I do impact my kids and future generations.”

