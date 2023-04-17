The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile, one of six vehicles shaped like a hot dog and used to promote Oscar Mayer products, visited Kraft Heinz on Friday in Muscatine. Workers got a tour of the vehicle, and plenty of freshly grilled hot dogs were on the agenda for the day.
top story editor's pick topical
Weinermobile visits Muscatine
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Muscatine woman accused of running over a girl twice has written a letter to Muscatine County Court asking for a plea deal of six months of …
David Franklin Duncan III, 33, of Muscatine County, was sentenced Friday, April 7 to 20 years in prison following his guilty plea to a charge …
The Wapello School Board acted on a variety of athletic issues ranging from the wrestling room/entry addition to a shared soccer program with …
WAPELLO — An Oakville man who has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly entering another man’s home and shooting him has indicate…
After a year of preparation, planning and gaining insight from the community, Muscatine’s newest school, Muscatine Christian Academy, which ha…