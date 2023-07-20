Muscatine High School has retired jersey number 21 for boys basketball.

During a ceremony Wednesday, former Muskie basketball standout and NBA player Joe Wieskamp was inducted into the Muscatine Hall of Fame and his jersey 21 was retired. He most recently played for the Toronto Raptors but was waived by the team on Monday.

The ceremony took place during a break in the annual Joe Wieskamp Basketball Camp. The number will be displayed on the wall of the high school gym.

“I just want to thank the community,” Weiskamp said. “Just always showing up … you guys are here today. You guys were here for every game – my junior and senior season especially. These seats were full. When we made it to state my senior year, that whole gym was purple.”

During the ceremony Mayor Brad Bark also gave Wieskamp the key to the city. Bark described Wieskamp as displaying exceptional leadership and sportsmanship skills on and off the court. He credited Wieskamp for his work with young people in Muscatine.

Getting his start in Muscatine’s basketball clubs, Wieskamp remembers attending team camps in high school but said there was not a skills camp for younger players. He credited his father, Steve Wieskamp, who always coached the elementary teams, as well as his friends who were on the same team from elementary school through high school.

As a senior in 2018, Weiskamp lead the Muskies to the team’s first state tournament in 16 years. He holds the Muskie record for career points at 2,376; most points in a single game at 54 and most three-point shots in a season at 62.

As a senior he averaged 33.5 points per game and set a school record by scoring 50 points against Burlington.

He’s the only player in league history to be first team all-MAC in all four seasons. He was a four-time all-stater, a two-time Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year and was named Iowa’s Mr. Basketball in 2018, capping a high school career that saw him score 2,376 points.

In his college career at the University of Iowa, Wieskamp was named to the Big Ten all-freshman team in 2019, was a third team all-Big Ten selection in 2020 and a second team choice in 2021 before declaring for the NBA Draft. He was drafted by the Spurs with the 41st overall pick.

He made his NBA debut on Nov. 10, 2021, scoring three points in a win over the Sacramento Kings.