Welcome American Queen

On Friday, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry hung a banner welcoming the 350 visitors and crew of the American Queen steamboat which will dock in Muscatine Friday night. On Saturday the guests will be given a tour of several Muscatine attractions. Muscatine residents are invited at 12:30 p.m. to the riverfront see the ship off.

 DAVID HOTLE

