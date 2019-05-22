WEST LIBERTY — Officials in West Liberty are giving serious consideration to making the head of WeLead, the community's independent economic development agency, a full-time city employee.
The city council on Tuesday night approved council member Diane Beranek's motion to place the proposal under further study, concluding with details being brought back to council.
The concept was first introduced during the council by WeLead Economic Development Director NJ Garton during the April 16 council meeting and further discussed during a council work session preceding Tuesday night's regular meeting. The other option proposed would split salary 80-20 between the city and WeLead. Either way, Garton said the director would be able to spend less time fundraising and more time promoting economic growth. "Something like this would free the economic development director to spend more time on economic development," Garton told the council.
The council cut financial assistance to WeLead in the budget for the next fiscal year. City Clerk and Finance Officer Lee Geertz noted during the work session that a full time salary of $61,000 plus a full benefits package for an economic development director would approximate what the city had been contributing to WeLead. "We're pretty close to what we've been contributing to WeLead in the past," Geertz commented.
Options for a busy street
Access to the Dutton Sports Complex, concerns about children on bicycles, and reports of speeding vehicles are prompting a review of safety along a busy West Liberty street. Jodi Simon, who lives on East Rainbow Drive, brought her concerns about adjacent East Maxson Avenue to Tuesday night's council meeting, requesting more speed limit signs. "A lot of people go right through that four-way stop," she added.
"Maybe we should do a study and come up with alternatives and how you'll pay for alternatives," City Engineer Leo Foley told the council. "We'll come up with a good proposal."
In the meantime, Mayor Robert Hartman said more speed limit signs can be posted.
In other business:
- The council approved payment of claims totaling $1,564,751.
- The council approved a request from the Chamber of Commerce to move farmers market activities to the opposite side of Spencer Street.
