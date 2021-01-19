Well-known physician Dr. Hamid R. Sagha returns to Muscatine this week

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the Mulberry clinic, he'll help clients of all ages, from children to seniors.

UnityPoint Chief Human Resources Officer Angie Johnson said, “From my personal perspective and from the organization’s perspective, we are super excited to have Dr. Sagha back. He’s a member of our family and he always will be. He provides amazing patient care to our community, and we’re looking forward to continued partnership with our community as we move into the future.”

Sagha is excited about returning to Muscatine, and hopes to give the people there, as well as their families, “exceptional care and a memorable experience.” He also hopes to make difference in the lives of his patients, along with improve their health.

“Of course I’m going to see patients and establish with them, but with that last few years, my vision kind of changed,” Sagha said. “I was seeing critical care in emergency rooms, and with some it’s too late to come into an emergency room because it’s a matter of life and death… So I started thinking how can we prevent coming to the emergency room?”