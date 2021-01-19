Well-known physician Dr. Hamid R. Sagha returns to Muscatine this week

MUSCATINE – Dr. Hamid R. Sagha is returning to Muscatine to work at UnityPoint Clinic Mulberry – Internal Medicine. He starts this week and is accepting new patients.
Sagha worked in Muscatine from 2008 to 2014. He graduated from Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, and completed his residency at Southern Illinois University and specializes in family and community medicine. He’s also certified in emergency, functional and integrative medicine.
Sagha said he wanted to live closer to his brother, who lives in Iowa City. “That distance was kind of difficult sometimes,” he said, “I was not seeing him as often, so it was nice to come back and be close to him, that was a big incentive to me.”
He has a big social connection with Muscatine, and his former patients still call him for second opinions. “They were sending messages to me and post cards, we still had that communication.”
He spent the last seven years working in an emergency room, and with the pandemic still currently going on, it's a stressful job.
“COVID-19, especially in the emergency rooms, was frightening,” he said.
Sagha said primary care is a calmer environment, where he can help prevent trips to the emergency room by caring for people with symptoms before it is an emergency.
At the Mulberry clinic, he'll help clients of all ages, from children to seniors.
UnityPoint Chief Human Resources Officer Angie Johnson said, “From my personal perspective and from the organization’s perspective, we are super excited to have Dr. Sagha back. He’s a member of our family and he always will be. He provides amazing patient care to our community, and we’re looking forward to continued partnership with our community as we move into the future.”
Sagha is excited about returning to Muscatine, and hopes to give the people there, as well as their families, “exceptional care and a memorable experience.” He also hopes to make difference in the lives of his patients, along with improve their health.
“Of course I’m going to see patients and establish with them, but with that last few years, my vision kind of changed,” Sagha said. “I was seeing critical care in emergency rooms, and with some it’s too late to come into an emergency room because it’s a matter of life and death… So I started thinking how can we prevent coming to the emergency room?”
Sagha has begun expanding his knowledge in fields like functional and integration medicine. “I personally believe we as physicians are just one piece of this puzzle, and I believe that all community leaders have to work on and concentrate on chronic diseases within their community.”
He would like to work with local media and community resources to spread healthy living tips throughout the community, understanding that it sometimes takes more than a brief doctor’s visit to help someone. “I personally believe that newspapers and public information can bring more awareness, and help us.”
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Sagha, call 563-262-4111, or visit unitypoint.org.
“We had a very difficult year in 2020. We overstretched, and we had that social distancing and isolation which hurts us in many aspects… I’m hoping in 2021 that we can have that social closeness again while also improving every aspect of our health,” Sagha said.