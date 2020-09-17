"We're here for you" Muscatine Police release informational statement for residents

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – This week, the Muscatine Police Department (MPD) chose to release a statement directed to both residents and visitors to the city in the hopes of giving people a little more insight into how they do their job as well as how they protect residents from any abuses of authority.

“Given the times we are experiencing in this nation, I think it’s very important that the public understands the measures we take to insure that we and our members are acting ethically and being reviewed at every step of the way to assure that there is no misuse or abuse of authority,” said Patrol Captain Steve Snider.

In this statement, which can be fully viewed on the City of Muscatine website under the police department page, it was said that through being involved in different community meetings over the summer it became clear that residents were unaware how MPD tried to provide “professional and ethical policing to the community”.

“We’ve done this for years, and jumping in and out of some of these meetings and talking about some of this stuff with people, I was kind of surprised that people just didn’t know,” Snider said, “It was precautions that we’ve taken for years and years… but it just seemed like the word wasn’t really out there what exactly we were doing, so I felt it was important that the community at least understand.”