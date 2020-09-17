"We're here for you" Muscatine Police release informational statement for residents

MUSCATINE – This week, the Muscatine Police Department (MPD) chose to release a statement directed to both residents and visitors to the city in the hopes of giving people a little more insight into how they do their job as well as how they protect residents from any abuses of authority.
“Given the times we are experiencing in this nation, I think it’s very important that the public understands the measures we take to insure that we and our members are acting ethically and being reviewed at every step of the way to assure that there is no misuse or abuse of authority,” said Patrol Captain Steve Snider.
In this statement, which can be fully viewed on the City of Muscatine website under the police department page, it was said that through being involved in different community meetings over the summer it became clear that residents were unaware how MPD tried to provide “professional and ethical policing to the community”.
“We’ve done this for years, and jumping in and out of some of these meetings and talking about some of this stuff with people, I was kind of surprised that people just didn’t know,” Snider said, “It was precautions that we’ve taken for years and years… but it just seemed like the word wasn’t really out there what exactly we were doing, so I felt it was important that the community at least understand.”
Throughout the statement, issues such as use of force incidents, training initiatives like annual/bi annual training courses, and the use of technology such as body cams and microphones are touched on. The MPD began using in-car cameras and body mics in the early 2000s, and as of 2019, all MPD officers wear body cameras while on duty.
As for the use of force, the statement explains that the department requires each officer involved with any use of force incident to file a report, which is reviewed alongside squad and body cam videos by their immediate supervisor to assure that all operational guidelines are met. These reviews look at the officer’s attitude, behavior and de-escalation practices as well as the application of force, according to the statement.
“We’ve never had any issue of holding officers accountable, and we’re not the type of agency to try and cover anything up. We’ve actually recovered things on video that even the victim wasn’t aware of,” Snider said.
The statement also acknowledges that due to the “effort and dedication of every member of the department”, the MPD is Iowa’s longest standing accredited agency, having been one since the year 2000.
Most recently, in February 2020, the MPD added Ethical Policing Is Courageous (EPIC) training to its training curriculum, which focuses on the importance of peer intervention among officers, Additionally, MPD will be participating in Project ABLE (Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement), which focuses on incorporating active bystandership into daily operations and training.
Snider added that he and his fellow officers hope to encourage community participation in their efforts to police, and want residents to know that they work for the community. As such, they always appreciate those who report crimes and who “help us help them”, as well as those who report officer misconduct.
“I think it’s important that people have an understanding that we are taking these precautions, because wherever you have human performance, you’re going to have human error,” Snider said, “It’s inevitable, and we’ve seen those incidents here, but we’ve dealt with them very quickly…That was what we wanted to relay to the community, that we are not one of those agencies that are unprepared for this event.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!