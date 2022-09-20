West conference set for Nov. 4

MUSCATINE – A pretrial conference for a Muscatine man facing multiple charges in reference to alleged sex acts with a child has been continued to Nov. 4.

According to court records, John Robert West, 47, of Muscatine pleaded not guilty on Aug. 14 to several charges against him. He is charged with seven counts of second-degree sexual abuse, each a Class B felony which can bring up to 25 years in prison; four counts of lascivious acts with a child, Class C felony that can bring up to 10 years in prison; and indecent contact with a child, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The arrests stem from a continued investigation into West’s activities after a Jan. 25 arrest for third degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony, lascivious acts, a Class C felony, and false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor. Investigators from the police department have reason to believe that during 2020 West allegedly committed several sex acts with a child under the age of 12.

According to court records, West allegedly performed multiple sexual acts on a juvenile male victim under the age of 12. The exact location of the acts is unknown and took place throughout the United States while travelling in a commercially operated tractor-trailer semi. The court record said the origin of the acts took place in the jurisdictional prosecution radius of the Muscatine County Attorney’s office. No plea has been made yet.

According to court documents, the Jan. 25 charges stem from an incident where West allegedly committed a sex act on a child while inside a motel room. The charges also state he restricted the child’s freedom by deception. The report says West was responsible for the temporary custody of the child, which was known to the child’s parent. It says West fabricated a reason to maintain custody beyond the agreed time, causing the child not to be returned to the parents. West also allegedly maintained possession of the child’s cellphone, restricting the child from having contact with the parent.

No-contact orders have been issued for the alleged victims. The arrest warrant issued for West said he was to have no bond. None of the court documents on the trial show bond being set.