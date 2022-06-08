West Liberty approves commitment to negotiate with fire department

WEST LIBERTY — After a contentious beginning of the West Liberty City Council meeting Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to approve a letter of commitment to move forward on a 28E agreement with the West Liberty Fire Department and the West Liberty Rural Fire and EMS District on or before Oct. 1.

Mayor Katherine McCullough called the commitment a “necessary step,” saying it will give the city needed time to move forward toward the goal. During the public comment section of the meeting, several people spoke in favor of the fire department and made comments that the city council seemed to not be willing to negotiate. Several council members responded to the comments, claiming the fire department was not giving any leeway.

“It takes two to tango,” council member Jose Zacarias commented. He also said that the fire department had saved his house in the past and he was grateful, but felt the department was not willing to give anything in negotiations with the city.

With the letter of agreement approved, the council will begin negotiations on a memo of understanding the fire department gave to the council. McCullough said there are three issues in the memo the council can’t legally agree to. She said the letter has no demands other than to work together and it had been approved by the city’s legal department. The letter gives the city until Oct. 1 to work the issues out with the department.

The fire department remained in service Wednesday. Previously the department had said if the council did not seem to be moving toward a 28E agreement with them and the rural district by the June 7 meeting, it would cease responding to calls inside the city.

“Not signing this, not giving our volunteers the time to work through Oct. 1 puts this city in danger,” McCullough said. “I have been very guarded using that term and I do not use that term lightly.”

She strongly encouraged the council to approve the letter, saying there is no second option.

McCullough also said that city manager David Haugland did not have a comprehensive and cohesive backup plan for fire service in the city if the department ceased operations. The city had discussed relying on mutual aid.

She said she was not included in the planning and did not know how mutual aid would work. The tentative plan indicated an interim fire chief was needed for the plan to work, and a possible candidate had backed out before the meeting.

The sides have been at odds since three years ago when the city alleged the 28E agreement that formed the fire district had expired. During negotiations for a new agreement the rural fire district asked for an audit of the money used by the department. The former West Liberty mayor refused and said the 28E had expired and the city was out of it.

In late 2021, the rural fire district filed suit against the city of West Liberty to continue to have fire service. In March, the department announced its intent to stop serving the city, claiming the city undermined its efforts.

