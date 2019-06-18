The West Liberty Area Arts Council of West Liberty, Iowa will sponsor its second Plein Air Painting Event in conjunction with the Muscatine County Fair on July 20.
Registration for the event will take place at the Owl Glass Puppetry Center, 319 N. Calhoun St. from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 20. Those wishing to participate should bring blank canvases or paper with them to be stamped at the time of registration. There is not a limit on the number of canvases participants can have stamped but only two will be submitted for judging.
Those participating can paint anywhere in West Liberty or the fairgrounds, with entrance to the fair free for participants. The registration fee is $30.
Participants can submit additional works for judging for an added $10 per work.
Entries will be submitted to the West Liberty Public Library by 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21. Submitted entries should be framed.
An awards ceremony will be held on July 21 to award cash prizes for first, second, third and artists' choice.
Plein Air painting is the practice of painting outdoors and utilizing the natural lighting.
For more information, contact Janet Rees at 785-230-6423 or at janetrees125@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.