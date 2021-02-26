West Liberty Area Arts Council to sponsor three online art classes this March

WEST LIBERTY — Every winter, the West Liberty Area Arts Council gives local adults a chance to be creative and learn some new skills through its art classes, taught by local artists.

Although it isn't able to hold them in-person this year due to the pandemic, this artistic tradition is still holding strong, with three different online classes taking place over Zoom throughout the month of March.

“Usually we start these classes in late January or February, but because we had to regroup a little this year, it was delayed a little bit,” said Eulenspeigel Puppeteer Monica Leo, one of the instructors for this year’s classes.

This will also be the first time the Council will be holding online classes.

All three classes – Welcome to the Fold, Making Soft-Sculpted Dolls and Creatures, and Fiction Writing – will be offered for free this year in consideration of those who may have tighter budgets due to the pandemic. They will also be open to anyone, both inside and outside of the West Liberty area.

Anyone interested in these classes will need to sign up before the first session, and while there will likely be a limit on how many people can virtually attend, Leo said that she isn’t too worried about any of the classes hitting their maximum number of participants.