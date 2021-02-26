West Liberty Area Arts Council to sponsor three online art classes this March

WEST LIBERTY — Every winter, the West Liberty Area Arts Council gives local adults a chance to be creative and learn some new skills through its art classes, taught by local artists.
Although it isn't able to hold them in-person this year due to the pandemic, this artistic tradition is still holding strong, with three different online classes taking place over Zoom throughout the month of March.
“Usually we start these classes in late January or February, but because we had to regroup a little this year, it was delayed a little bit,” said Eulenspeigel Puppeteer Monica Leo, one of the instructors for this year’s classes.
This will also be the first time the Council will be holding online classes.
All three classes – Welcome to the Fold, Making Soft-Sculpted Dolls and Creatures, and Fiction Writing – will be offered for free this year in consideration of those who may have tighter budgets due to the pandemic. They will also be open to anyone, both inside and outside of the West Liberty area.
Anyone interested in these classes will need to sign up before the first session, and while there will likely be a limit on how many people can virtually attend, Leo said that she isn’t too worried about any of the classes hitting their maximum number of participants.
Welcome to the Fold is an origami class for all ages that will have two 90 minute sessions. The first session will be on Wednesday, March 17 and the second will be on Wednesday, March 24, with both classes lasting from 4-5:30 p.m.
Duffy DeFrance, a retired librarian as well as an artist and poet, will teach residents how to make basic origami flowers and small animals for a Spring Garden Collage. DeFrance has already taught this class several times to both kids and adults, including at the Muscatine Art Center and the Discovery Center.
West Liberty author and teacher Chuy Renteria will teach this year’s Fiction Writing workshop. This workshop is open for both teens and adults, however all levels of writers are welcome.
“We’ve never had a writing class before,” Leo said. “But (Renteria) is a local guy who grew up in West Liberty, and he’s going to be publishing a book, so I think that people should sign up for his class, I think it seems like fun.”
The workshop covers how to best approach potential story ideas as well as how to creatively develop and refine them. It will have four Wednesday sessions from March 10 through March 31, all from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Finally, Leo will teach a class on making soft-sculpted dolls and creatures. Skills taught through this class will include making patterns, sewing, stuffing and assembling, and adding details through needle sculpting.
“I think it’ll be a lot of fun,” Leo said, adding that it will be her first time teaching this particular class.
There will be four Tuesday sessions, from March 9 to March 30, with each from 6:30-8 p.m. Each session will focus on a different aspect of the doll and creature making process, from sewing and assembling to adding hair, eyes and other features. Though it’s recommended that participants have a sewing machine, the class is open for anyone who can sew a seam.
Additionally, there will be pick-up locations for any supplies needed for the classes. Kits for the origami class can be picked up at the Puppetry Center at no cost, while Leo will help each person in her doll and creatures class figure out what they need. If someone needs her to go get the supplies for them, Leo said that she will do it, but she will need to be reimbursed afterwards.
“I encourage people to come check out our classes,” Leo said.
For more information on each of the classes or to obtain Zoom links to the sessions, contact Leo at 319-627-2487 or through email at monica@puppetspuppets.com.