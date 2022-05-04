West Liberty City Council moves ahead with 28E planning

WEST LIBERTY — With less than a month to begin working in earnest toward a new 28E agreement with West Liberty firefighters, the West Liberty City Council came to a consensus Tuesday to adopt a timeline and to move forward with negotiations.

A work session was also scheduled for the entire council at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, in the Wiele building, to go over a memorandum of understanding the firefighters submitted to the city last week. The city’s public safety committee, which is working with the fire department to try and prevent the volunteer department from no longer serving the city, is expected to meet Tuesday, May 10.

“With the advice of our attorney, Mayor McCullough sent out the MOU to all city administrative staff and all council members separately to start collecting individual feedback on what questions they have, what thoughts they have on the MOU we received,” committee chair Dana Dominguez said.

On April 15, the fire department sent a letter to the city, expressing its intent to break with the city on May 1, citing several issues with the council. It would still provide fire service for the rural areas of its fire district.

Fire chief Kirt Sickels said that there have been several firefighters who have left the department due to a rift between the rural fire district and the city, to the point he is concerned if something isn’t done, the department would lose all its volunteers.

In an effort to mediate with the city, the department sent an offer to form a new 28E intergovernmental agreement that would give equal control the department, the rural area and the city.

The department has also given the city an extension to June 3 to be working on the agreement in good faith or it would cease services inside the city. The city says Wilton, Atalyssa, Nichols, Muscatine and West Branch will fight fires if the deadline passes, but council members are concerned response times could be much longer than normal.

Dominguez said the council work session on May 12 would discuss the findings and reach out to the fire department with questions and concerns, as well as positive responses from the MOU. From there the council will respond to the MOU. She said that if the city is still in litigation, some of the city’s response may have to be redacted.

During the safety committee meeting last week, many issues were unable to be addressed because the city is currently being sued by the rural fire district. Some of the information the committee wished to discuss with the fire department had previously been discussed in a closed session and is confidential information.

“If we are not in litigation, that may mean reaching out to all parties and saying, ‘Hey, let’s all get together and do this,’” she said.

Dominguez promised the city would do what it needs to do to keep the process moving forward. She also hopes the process can move forward beyond June 3 with respect to rural residents who are planting crops. The proposed timeline goes to June 30 if needed, although saying she wanted to get the work done by June 3.

During the public comment section earlier in the meeting, attorney William Tharp, who is representing the fire department, said that there is a June 3 deadline if there is a good-faith discussion.

“This is the time,” he said. "The deadline has been extended to June 3,but that is it unless there is good faith.”

