West Liberty FFA ranked as Supreme National Chapter

MUSCATINE – The West Liberty FFA chapter was selected as the Supreme National Chapter, and the Top Chapter for strengthening agriculture.
This announcement came alongside an excellent showing at this year’s Districts competition, where several students were named District Champion and are now advancing to the state level.
“We had a really good week last week, and we’re looking forward to the next couple weeks and seeing what else is in store,” Zachary Morris, one of the team’s Agriculture Education instructors said.
Although he wasn’t expecting his chapter to be given this title, Morris did acknowledge the hard work and efforts that earned his students the ranking of Supreme National.
“Based upon our application being in the middle of a pandemic, I was really confident that we would do well at the state level, because we still did a lot of our activities that we we’ve been able to conduct throughout the year,” he said.
According to Morris, the ranking of Supreme Chapter is awarded based on a summary of what top chapter activities an FFA chapter has done throughout their year, as well as other factors such as chapter membership, activity results and whether they achieved the 15 standards that a chapter must meet each year through their activities.
“Obviously we were expecting to do well, but the fact that we were the first place chapter in this program was a good honor for the kids,” Morris continued, “I think one of the big things with our students is that they’ve worked really hard throughout the year, whether that be through community service or leadership contests.”
Although he knows how excited his student are about this recognition, Morris also believes that his students were even more excited about the impact they’ve been able to make through their projects and activities. “For them, it’s not really about the award necessarily, it’s the stuff that they’ve been able to do throughout the year and their individual chapter accomplishments,” he said.
Morris said the West Liberty FFA chapter focused on mentoring and literacy activities with younger students. “We did that to help with keeping kids engaged during the pandemic,” he explained. “We also go into our elementary school a lot for a lot of Ag literacy activities, and we have a really strong eighth grade program.”
Morris considered the latter program to be all the more important in not only teaching middle school students about Ag education, but also breaking what he called “traditional barriers” that may exist for students who may be interested in FFA but believe they can only participate if they come from a farm or want to become a farmer.
In relation, the West Liberty FFA chapter also continued their mentorship program through leadership contests. “We have older kids that mentor younger kids in their contests, so that really helps build skills,” he said. “We also have a livestock program where alumni members help provide livestock to kids who don’t have their own, and the kids get to take care of livestock and take it to the fair.”
West Liberty FFA also focused on developing their marketing through a new chapter website as well as social media, and were able to continue holding their annual plant sale despite the on-going pandemic. “Besides the contests, we hold about 60-65 activities throughout the year,” Morris said.
Going forward, Morris acknowledged that having this award means setting a bar for his chapter, as well as having a reminder to always do the best that they can. “I think one of the big things for our kids with successes like this is not to take anything for granted and take every year as a new year where you start from scratch and continue to work hard.”
Additionally, he hopes the chapter can continue their string of successes throughout the rest of this year. “Preparation is going to be really important, and our whole goal is to try and send some teams to Nationals. We have a lot of good kids and a lot of good things,” Morris said.