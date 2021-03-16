West Liberty FFA ranked as Supreme National Chapter

MUSCATINE – The West Liberty FFA chapter was selected as the Supreme National Chapter, and the Top Chapter for strengthening agriculture.

This announcement came alongside an excellent showing at this year’s Districts competition, where several students were named District Champion and are now advancing to the state level.

“We had a really good week last week, and we’re looking forward to the next couple weeks and seeing what else is in store,” Zachary Morris, one of the team’s Agriculture Education instructors said.

Although he wasn’t expecting his chapter to be given this title, Morris did acknowledge the hard work and efforts that earned his students the ranking of Supreme National.

“Based upon our application being in the middle of a pandemic, I was really confident that we would do well at the state level, because we still did a lot of our activities that we we’ve been able to conduct throughout the year,” he said.

According to Morris, the ranking of Supreme Chapter is awarded based on a summary of what top chapter activities an FFA chapter has done throughout their year, as well as other factors such as chapter membership, activity results and whether they achieved the 15 standards that a chapter must meet each year through their activities.

