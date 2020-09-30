West Liberty homecoming game canceled

WEST LIBERTY — While some traditions such as the parade had already been canceled, West Liberty had remained hopeful its homecoming game Oct. 9 against Monticello would be played.

Those hopes have come to an end.

According to Melanie Clark, who teaches and helps the student council at West Liberty High School, the homecoming game has been canceled because of "a quarantine situation."

Friday's game against Anamosa is also listed as canceled.

Currently, there are no alternate plans for the homecoming game and it is unknown whether the game is just postponed or completely canceled. Activities Director Adam Loria was unable to be reached for further comment.

The Journal will keep residents posted on any further updates on the situation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.