West Liberty Homecoming temporarily cancelled, new date still unknown

WEST LIBERTY - On Wednesday, Sept. 30, Muscatine Journal received an update regarding the homecoming game for West Liberty High School.

According to Melanie Clark, who teaches and helps the student council at WLHS, the homecoming game that was originally slated for Oct. 9 has been canceled due to "a quarantine situation."

Currently, there are no alternate plans for the homecoming game and it is unknown whether the game is just postponed or completely canceled. Activities Director Adam Loria was unable to be reached for further comment.

The Journal will keep residents posted on any further updates on the situation.

