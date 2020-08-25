West Liberty Public Library receives $1,200 from Community Foundation for new computers

Additionally, Paarsmith and her staff hope to create a more inviting and fun atmosphere in their kids department. “We’ve got a lot of kids who just kind of hang out all over the library, which is wonderful,” she said, “but it is starting to cramp the style of some of the adults who want to be upstairs without a whole bunch of kids.”

The library is hoping to get the new computers by the end of the year, if not before. “We have a vendor that we’re going to be looking through,” said Paarsmith, “and then we’re going to discuss some stuff with the city to figure out who our best options are.” They are also looking to revamp the children’s department, and at buying some new furniture to go with that renovation project.

Currently, the West Liberty Public Library is open at a Service Level 2. This means that while most services are still unavailable to the public, residents can order books to be picked up from the library the next day. Additionally, virtual meeting rooms are available through the library, and printing and faxing services are being offered at a reduced rate for library members.

“We’re pretty excited to offer this new opportunity to kids, and are really excited to be able to have some new, fun things for when the library gets a chance to reopen,” Paarsmith said, adding that the library will enter Service Level 3 once there has been 28-day decrease in positive COVID-19 cases in West Liberty.

