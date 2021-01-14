West Liberty Rotary Club members recognized for dedication to fighting sex/labor trafficking

WEST LIBERTY — On Jan. 14, the West Liberty Rotary Club was recognized by Gov. Kim Reynolds at the state capitol, recognizing for their outstanding efforts in fighting sex and labor trafficking in Iowa.

The Iowa Network Against Human Trafficking and Slavery also participated in this recognition. Other individuals, such as advocate Ruth Buckels, Attorney Marc Kirkbaum and survivor Stacy West as well as the Iowa City Human Trafficking Law Enforcement Task Force, were also recognized.

For the past four years, the Rotary Club of West Liberty has partnered with Braking Traffik, a division of Family Services of Davenport, to provide public forums and informational presentations to the community.

The Rotary Club has also developed a dual-language Rescue Sticker, which contains both Iowa and National 800 phone numbers that can be called or text.

These stickers are written in both English and Spanish, and have been put up in public spaces such as restaurants, restrooms and convenient stores as a resource victims of trafficking can use to get help.

Currently, other districts of the Rotary Club are working toward the goal of ending human trafficking not just in Iowa, but in every country, and are looking to Rotary International to take a more active role in this fight.

Additionally, Reynolds officially signed a proclamation declaring that January was officially Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

