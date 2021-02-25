West Liberty School District selects Shaun Kruger as its newest superintendent

Kruger was one of four finalists, and comes from the Perry Community School District in Iowa, where he has served as middle school principal for the past 16 years.

While in Perry, he was a mentor for new principals. He introduced multiple grant opportunities to the school, and added a Reading and Math Lab. Before going to Perry, Kruger served as an assistant middle school principal in the Katy Independent School District in Texas. He was also an elementary and middle school teacher.

“The reason I became an educator was because I enjoyed working with children and I wanted to help make a positive difference in their lives,” Kruger said. “While each of these roles is different in the amount of interaction with students, I still hope to have a positive impact on the success of the school system and the students of West Liberty through the work we complete collaboratively as a whole.”

Kruger said his experience in multiple positions in diverse districts with large Latino populations, has given him a broad perspective on the school system as a whole. He feels he understands the key elements that make the system function.