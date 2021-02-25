West Liberty School District selects Shaun Kruger as its newest superintendent

WEST LIBERTY — This week, the West Liberty Community School District announced its new superintendent, Shaun Kruger.
The West Liberty Board of Education is expected to approve his hiring during its March 1 school board meeting. He will begin July 1.
“Upon receiving the offer I was extremely excited and enthused,” Kruger said. “I am very honored to be selected as the superintendent of West Liberty, and am looking forward to serving the school district and community.”
Board President Emily Geertz said, “We are very excited to welcome Shaun Kruger and his wife Jennifer to the district and to the community.”
Geertz said Kruger proved himself a successful administrator in his previous positions. The board felt his experience in a community similar to West Liberty also made him a good fit.
“We feel that his experience, enthusiasm, and passion will be a good fit with our administrators, directors, staff and students. His genuine compassion for students and education stood out, as well as his willingness and eagerness to become our next superintendent,” Geertz said.
Kruger said the position appealed to him because, “the size, location, diversity and quality of the West Liberty Community School District and communities made the decision to apply an easy one.”
Kruger was one of four finalists, and comes from the Perry Community School District in Iowa, where he has served as middle school principal for the past 16 years.
While in Perry, he was a mentor for new principals. He introduced multiple grant opportunities to the school, and added a Reading and Math Lab. Before going to Perry, Kruger served as an assistant middle school principal in the Katy Independent School District in Texas. He was also an elementary and middle school teacher.
“The reason I became an educator was because I enjoyed working with children and I wanted to help make a positive difference in their lives,” Kruger said. “While each of these roles is different in the amount of interaction with students, I still hope to have a positive impact on the success of the school system and the students of West Liberty through the work we complete collaboratively as a whole.”
Kruger said his experience in multiple positions in diverse districts with large Latino populations, has given him a broad perspective on the school system as a whole. He feels he understands the key elements that make the system function.
Kruger recieved his Superintendent Certificate of Advanced Studies from Iowa State University, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. He earned a masters in Educational Leadership from Prairie View A&M University in Texas.
Kruger said his first plan was to simply listen to as many stakeholders in the West Liberty School District as possible to learn their perspective.
“After gathering information, and having a strong feel for the community and school system as a whole, we can then begin working together collaboratively on a short and long range strategic plan,” he said.
He also trusts in the district’s current pandemic plan and doesn’t plan on changing or modifying it until it’s necessary.
The process of selecting a new superintendent began on Feb. 8, with the four finalists being picked and then interviewed by teams of parents, teachers, students, staff and community members on February 22. The three other finalists were John Cain, Mike Peterson and John Howard.
“We had an amazingly talented group of candidates and I would like to express my appreciation to each of them for interviewing for the position,” Geertz said.