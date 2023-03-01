WEST LIBERTY – Students at West Liberty High School are saying “gay,” and they don’t care what the state legislature has to say about it.

On Wednesday, about 50 students took part in a statewide walkout in support of Iowa’s LGBTQ+ population. The students gathered in front of the school with many carrying signs showing their support. Deb VanderGaast, a former candidate for Iowa Senate Dist. 41, acted as the unofficial master of ceremonies as several of the students came forward to either express support or to talk about their experiences.

“Iowa has come in No. 1 in the United States,” VanderGaast told the students. “Not in schools, but in the number of anti-gay legislations that are being introduced during this term.”

Some of the bills would prohibit schools from affirming a student’s gender identity if it differs from their birth certificate without written parental consent, set constraints on gender-affirming care for minors, prevent minors from attending drag shows with criminal charges or fines and bar K-8 instruction related to gender identity or sexual orientation, among others. The measures have passed through committees and are eligible for debate. On Tuesday, both chambers of the Iowa statehouse considered bills that would ban transgender students from using school bathrooms for the gender with which they identify and limit gender-affirming care.

When they saw that high school students statewide were planning to protest the bills, West Liberty sophomores Allison Torogrove and Celeste Vargas wanted to organize a walkout at their school. Getting on the schools’ Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) club’s social media page, the two created a posting calling for people to join the event.

“We were interested because we wanted to help the LGBTQ+ community in our West Liberty,” said Torogrove. “We want them to feel seen and know they have support.”

The two consider the issue a success, not just because of the number of people who joined, but also because of the number of people who spoke in front of their peers. Many of the speakers commented that the issues don’t only affect LGBTQ+ people, but also other groups such as women and people of color.

Senior Lily Cerone was nervous about speaking in front of the crowd, but soon was discussing the issues in front of the other students.

“In the end we are all humans,” Cerone said. “In the end we all have one life. It doesn’t matter if someone is trans – they are human and they have the right to exist.”

Cerone also commented that in the past people have been killed because they were found to be gay. Also many LGBTQ+ literature was destroyed.

VanderGaast encouraged the students to vote if they were old enough. She also said people not of age could contact their representatives and make comments about legislation.

West Liberty principal Brenda Arthur-Miller stood back from the crowd with several West Liberty police officers who policed the event. She commented that having law enforcement at student events is a standard precaution.

“It’s important that they understand their civic rights and have the opportunity to practice those,” she said. “It’s part of becoming a full adult and citizen.”

Torogrove and Vargas say in the future they hope to stay involved in the community, to volunteer and to stage more events of that kind – peaceful and inclusive.

Olivia Allen contributed to this story.