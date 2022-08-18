West Liberty works on distribution plan to fund excluded workers

WEST LIBERTY – The City of West Liberty’s plan to give $147,000 of American Rescue Plan money to immigrants who did not get stimulus during COVID -19 may have hit a snag Tuesday evening as several questions were raised during a work session before the regular meeting.

Since voting to approve funding, concerns have been raised among members of the West Liberty City Council that the plan to distribute the funding will be safe and everything is being done according to federal rules. Concerns include that not everyone who qualifies will be covered. There were also concerns about the limited amount of resources the city had to devote to distribution.

“Despite what Johnson County has done, we are not convinced of the legality or the propriety of that,” city attorney Nathan Mather commented. “There is obviously a clear issue of documentation as to how applicants prove their identity.”

In June, the West Liberty City Council voted to approve with a resolution to grant $700 checks to 200 city residents excluded from federal COVID relief funds. The plan will be paid for with $147,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act money the city received. The checks will make up about 30% of the $522,000 the city received. Half the funds had been requested.

For months the group Escucha Mi Voz (Listen to My Voice) has been asking city and county governments to invest part or all of the money they received from the federal government from ARPA to aid excluded and essential workers — immigrant workers who did not get stimulus who have faced health and economic impacts from the COVID-19 health crisis. So far, Johnson County and Iowa City have invested $3.5 million in a new Direct Assistance program, which has come under fire recently for rejecting applicants because of a lack of funding. Iowa City had done a lottery to determine who got checks.

Mather also did not know to what extent the number 200 had been reached or what percentage of eligible applicants that is. He also said that he is not convinced undocumented immigrants could be funded, according to the rules set by the federal government.

While no decision was made, Mayor Katherine McCullough said during the second council meeting in September a plan can be presented to move forward. Council member Dana Dominguez has been working on a plan for the distribution. A work session will be held at the meeting so the council members can examine the plan before a decision is reached.

Excluded workers seeking help can contact Fr. Guillermo Trevino or the Catholic Worker House of Iowa City at iowacitycatholicworker.org, emailing iowacitycatholicworker@gmail.com, or calling 515-729-6482.