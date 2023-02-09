MUSCATINE — A bag of new clothes sits at Julie Buhmeyer’s home where it was left on Oct. 19, as she, along with the rest of her family, wait for her son Trevor Wixom to return and claim the bag.

It has been months since Trevor Allen Wixom went missing from Muscatine. In that time his father, Dwayne Wixom, said that he has heard many rumors from people that leave him no closer to finding his missing son. An alleged private investigator from Utah called him to say Trevor was riding across country with a serial-killing truck driver. He heard another rumor Trevor had been killed. None of the rumors he said have been true and all wasted time.

“We are just getting the run around by everybody it seems like,” Dwayne Wixom said. “We’ve been sent down so many different roads where Trevor is here or Trevor is there, and all of them have led to nowhere.”

Trevor Wixom is a 21-year-old, white male and is 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants. He has a scar on his chest from open heart surgery and smaller scars from chest tubes. He has a heart condition that requires daily medication. He was last seen on camera footage filmed Oct. 19 at the Kum and Go on Cedar Street. He regularly has contact with his friends and family, but abruptly stopped contact with them.

The Muscatine Police Department reports it has tried to locate Wixom for several months, but there is no evidence he is missing against his will or is the victim of a crime. The department has sporadically received tips from people about Wixom and has followed up on these reports, but none have been confirmed.

“Trevor is not in any trouble, and our only interest in contacting him is to ensure he is OK,” Asst. Chief Steve Snider said. He asks that Trevor contact either his family or the police department. People with information are asked to contact Buhmeyer at 319-572-7464, Dwayne Wixon at 319-850-5084 or the police department at 563-263-9922.

Dwayne Wixom said he had difficulty filing a missing persons report with the Muscatine Police Department, and was told Trevor Wixom did not meet the criteria. Buhmeyer reported the same thing, saying the police refused to take a report until after she wrote a letter to Mayor Brad Bark asking for help.

On the department’s Facebook page, a post asking for help locating Wixom was posted on Dec. 21, 2022.

Dwayne Wixom said the last time he saw his son was Oct. 19 when he had breakfast with Trevor. During the meal, Trevor said he was out of clothes. The two spent the morning clothes shopping at local stores. Trevor dropped the clothes off at Buhmeyer’s house before asking his dad to take him to a friend’s house. Getting out of the car, he gave his father a hug, promising he would call the next day.

“He didn’t call, which was not unusual, but after a few days I didn’t hear anything and I called him mom, and she hadn’t heard from him,” Dwayne Hixon said.

He stayed in Muscatine for two weeks in October 2022 looking for Trevor.

Buhmeyer says in addition to the bag of new clothes, Trevor left the driver’s license he had gotten the day before he disappeared. She said Trevor’s cash and food card were also at the residence.

Living in Muscatine, Buhmeyer said Trevor had frequently gone downtown to attend events with the Muscatine County Democrats or to attend church. She recalls he went to Discovery Park to visit the owls in the park, and he felt bad the birds were caged.

“He had a job in Muscatine,” she said. “When he got his paycheck he would take it down to the homeless shelter and give it all to his friends from the community.”

She said the last known photo of Trevor was taken Oct. 19, and all outgoing calls from his phone ceased that day. No updates have been made to Trevor’s social media sites.

In addition to being born with a heart defect, Wixom suffered from a mild form of schizophrenia. Buhmeyer said Trevor sometimes hung around people who were “known criminals.”

“It has just been a nightmare trying to locate and find Trevor,” she said.

Buhmeyer has spoken with incoming Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies recently. She said Kies advised getting photos of Trevor out to the community.

While sometimes he would stay with friends, Buhmeyer said Trevor would call her at least every couple of days. She also said Trevor has not been able to independently live on his own.

“He would not just disappear,” she said. “For him to not even communicate with his sister’s boyfriend or his dad or I or his grandma — it’s not his character.”

As time continues on, Trevor’s parents continue hoping and praying someone will come forward to tell them the location of their son.

“Someone out there has to know something,” Dwayne Wixom said.

Quad-Cities Missing Persons Network 041319-qct-qca-missing-001 041319-qct-qca-missing-002 041319-qct-qca-missing-003 041319-qct-qca-missing-004 041319-qct-qca-missing-005 041319-qct-qca-missing-006 041319-qct-qca-missing-007 041319-qct-qca-missing-008 041319-qct-qca-missing-009 041319-qct-qca-missing-010 041319-qct-qca-missing-011 041319-qct-qca-missing-012 041319-qct-qca-missing-013 041319-qct-qca-missing-014 041319-qct-qca-missing-015 041319-qct-qca-missing-016 041319-qct-qca-missing-017 041319-qct-qca-missing-018