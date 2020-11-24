What Muscatine municipal offices are closed on Thanksgiving?

MUSCATINE — Muscatine City Hall will be closed both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Offices and services reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, November 30.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Development and Housing department and the Parks and Recreations department are closed to the public until further notice. To speak to Administration, Human Resources or the Finance Department, make an appointment before coming to City Hall.

Muscabus will not run Thursday and Friday, normal operations return Saturday. Riders must wear face coverings.

Muscatine Transfer Station and the Compost Facility are closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday. The Transfer Station is open 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The Compost Facility is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The Compost Facility closes for the season on Sunday, December 6.

Curbside refuse or yard waste will have holiday delays. Thursday routes will be collected Wednesday; Friday routes will be collected Monday, Nov. 30.

There is no curbside recycling pick-up on Thanksgiving. Thursday “B” Route will be collected Friday. Friday “B” Route will be collected Saturday. The regular collection cycle resumes Monday, Dec. 3.