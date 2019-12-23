MUSCATINE — City offices, businesses and services have announced holiday closings this week.
The administrative offices at Muscatine City Hall will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, so city staff may celebrate the holidays. The Recycling Center, Transfer Station and Compost Facility also will be closed, and there will be no curbside refuse, recycling or yard waste collection Tuesday or Wednesday.
For residents on the Tuesday route, refuse will be collected Monday along with the normal Monday route. The Wednesday route will be collected on Thursday. Curbside recycling will run a day late. For more information, visit muscatineiowa.gov/1268/Solid-Waste-Division.
The Muscatine Fire and Police administrative offices will be closed both days, though fire and police stations will be staffed.
MuscaBus, the Muscatine Art Center, Muscatine Parks and Recreation, Public Works administrative offices, and the Water and Resource Recovery Facility are also closed Christmas Eve and Christmas day.
The Muscatine Municipal Golf Course, Musser Public Library and HNI Community Center will be closed Wednesday.
City parking will operate under weekend/holiday regulations.
Muscatine Post Office will have mail service Tuesday, but will be closed on Wednesday. Walmart and Hy-Vee will close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve and will remain closed through Christmas Day. Casey’s General Store will open Christmas Day at 10 a.m. The Palms 10 Movie Theatre also will be open Christmas Day.
Osaka Sushi Steakhouse & Bar, Hong Kong Buffet, Yacky Shack, Peking, China Garden and Farmer’s Diner will be open Christmas.
