MUSCATINE — A little snow hasn't stopped construction projects in Muscatine.
The two main obstacles for Muscatine drivers will be lane restrictions on North Houser Street and the traffic delays and flaggers on Mississippi Drive.
On North Houser Street, from Hershey Avenue to Lucas Street, work on the West Side Trail Project has already begun. It is one of four projects funded by the Pearls of Progress grant, and will connect to the trail head on South Houser Street. The West Side Trail will be the fourth trail to meet at the South Houser trailhead; the others are the Musser Park to Kent Stein Park Trail, the Kent Stein Park to Deep Lakes Park Trail, and the Muscatine Pollinator Park Trail.
Heuer Construction is removing topsoil from the west side of North Houser as the project begins. Driving lanes will be reduced so the crews can safely work. These reduced lanes are expected to last for the next month or more.
On Mississippi Drive, traffic delays are expected for the next two weeks as Muscatine Power & Water removes overhead electrical lines from Broadway to Mulberry Avenue. This is part of the Mississippi Drive Corridor Reconstruction Project, a project that will eventually remove all above-ground electrical lines and power poles from Broadway to Mulberry on the river side of Mississippi Drive.
For the next two weeks, flaggers will be used to alternate traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as removal work is conducted block by block. MP&W will only shut down the blocks where the work is occurring on any given day. MP&W urges drivers to use alternate routes and to be patient and cautious through work areas. A truck detour will also established, starting at the end of the bridge and going around town using the U.S. 61 bypass.
At the West 8th Street closure, part of the West Hill Sewer Separation Project Phase 4B, KE Flatwork is pouring and setting concrete for the sidewalks, driveways and alley connections. They will also backfill and add topsoil and do any necessary concrete work, but project managers hope to reopened the street before the Thanksgiving holiday.
