MUSCATINE - While elections may not be for several more months, another important choice is only a week away: the 2020 Democratic and Republican Caucuses for the Presidential candidates in the 2020 election.
For Muscatine residents who align with the Democratic Party, their caucus will be held on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. There are 23 precinct sites in Muscatine County reserved for these caucuses. For the ones specifically in the City of Muscatine, they are 10 different precincts with each one assigned to a different precinct.
From 1st to 10th, respectively, these precincts are Mulberry Elementary School, West Middle School, Central Middle School gym, Musser Public Library, Central Middle School Library, Grant Elementary School gym, Franklin Elementary School gym, McKinley Elementary School gym, Little Roach Theater, and Madison Elementary School. For the full list of Muscatine County Democratic precinct sites, visit https://www.muscatinedemocrats.org/caucus-sites.
Each precinct site will also have on-site voter and party registration. There will also be a Spanish language caucus at the McAvoy Center at Muscatine Community College, though this caucus is not managed by the Muscatine Democratic Party.
“(The Registration Form) is the same form that you would use at the county auditor’s office to register to vote,” said Councilman Kelcey Brackett, Chair of the Muscatine County Democratic Party. “Basically all you have to do is fill that form out, and you’ll be good to go.”
Anybody that was not registered to vote as of Dec. 31, 2019 or registered after that date will not be on the Democratic voter rolls and will have to fill out a form.
“It’s a short process, it’s not a very long form.” As for those who are already registered as a Republican, Libertarian or any other party, they will be able to switch parties if they want to participate in the Democratic caucus. “Residents will be able to register as a democrat that night, and then if they want to change back at some point, that would be up to them,” Brackett said.
As for any required paperwork, the only ID required for the caucus is if residents have pre-registered online, they would have to bring their registration form from that process. If they don’t bring that form, they would have to show an ID.
“(The Caucus) is very different from the election in the fall. In that election, you go to a voting booth and your vote is private. At the caucuses, it’s a different story,” said Brackett. Instead, the candidate will be selected by two or more rounds of group vote, with the selection needing the support of 15% of the people present.
This year, for the Democratic Party, they’re changing the process slightly in order to save time and speed the process up. “In previous years, you could realign after that first round of voting. But this year if you end up in a viable group (15% of the people there), whether it’s for a candidate or for the uncommitted group, you have made your choice and you’re done making your decision for that part of the caucus.”
This process is expected to take about 15-20 minutes per round. “That way we’re not taking up a ton of time unnecessarily, and people can take part to help make the decision, but we’re not asking people to spend an exorbitant amount of time on site.” Brackett also wanted to remind residents that 7 p.m. is a hard cut-off time and those who are not in line by then will not be able to participate in the caucus vote, though they still can watch the caucus happen if they wish. “There is no exception to this rule.”
As for the Muscatine Republican Party, they will also be holding their caucus on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at Muscatine High School, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Along with selecting their nominee for President, they will also be going through other party business that night, including electing officers for county convention, conduct central committee appointments, and accept county platform plank submissions.
“Our first priority is selecting our nomination for president,” said Benjamin Janowski, who is hosting the Republican Party caucus. Those coming to the Republican caucus will need a photo I.D., and Janowski recommended that residents who want to participate show up early. “We encourage any and all visitors outside of Muscatine County to come and observe.” Voter registration and party registration will also be available on site here, and proceedings will happen regardless of the weather that night.
“Selection is important,” Janowski said, “The process is important, and with all the impeachment talk that’s been happening, the president needs the party’s support. I encourage everyone to come and to stick around for official party business, and I hope to see people come out to the caucus, rain or shine or snow.”
“With so many choices on the Democratic side, I think it’s a great time for people to get involved and meet other individuals who are excited about the political process,” Brackett said, “I encourage everybody to take part in the caucus, it’s an important part of how our democracy works and it’s how you make change.”
