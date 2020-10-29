While maybe not as scary, House of Horrors still brings the "need to feed" into the community

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I think they think (the haunt) is going to be as scary as it is normally, but it’s not. We kind of kept it simple this year,” he said, though he admits that it still sometimes gets a little creepy at night.

To make up for not having a full haunted house, Philpott has added several other features that he hoped to attract a lot of interest with. This has included an interactive “Barf Ball” dispenser for kids as well as a fire-roasted “corpse” display and a catapult that anyone who donates a case of food will have the chance to use. But while Philpott thought he would need these extras in order to convince people to donate, he says that he hasn’t really been asked about them.

“A lot of people are donating and don’t even care about going through (the trailer)," he said. "They just drop the food off, thank us and go about their day, which is perfectly fine too."

Still, he’s hoping for the chance to fire up the corpse display and use the catapult over the Halloween weekend.

In the downtime between donations, Philpott and his team sit in their merchandise tent and think about new ways to get people to donate as well as spread the word about their haunt. One of their most recent ideas has involved expanding the graveyard outside of Stinky’s.