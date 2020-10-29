While maybe not as scary, House of Horrors still brings the "need to feed" into the community

MUSCATINE — As the Halloween season nears its finale, Stinky’s House of Horrors is hanging in there with steady business leading up to the big night.
“We’re not used to the slow food drive,” Troy “Stinky” Philpott said. “We’re normally used to having 500 people lined up at a time.”
But while the pace may have changed, Philpott is far from discouraged. As of Wednesday, he and his team had already filled up two truckloads with donations, an estimated 2,000 pounds of food. Though this is a little less than expected compared to the 6,000-pound goal he started the food drive with, Philpott believes business will really pick up on Friday and Saturday.
“The food donations have been doing good, and we’ve been about breaking even on the T-shirts and everything, but that’s okay,” Philpott said.
Though the food drive is open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., he says that most people come during the afternoon.
“It goes in spurts, and it seems like whenever we get on Facebook and make a funny video or something, within half an hour to 45 minutes we’ll start getting a rush of people coming in and donating,” he said.
As a safer alternative to his usual haunted house, Philpott has set up a haunted trailer this year, complete with a miniature “clown room”, a famous feature of any Stinky’s haunt.
“I think they think (the haunt) is going to be as scary as it is normally, but it’s not. We kind of kept it simple this year,” he said, though he admits that it still sometimes gets a little creepy at night.
To make up for not having a full haunted house, Philpott has added several other features that he hoped to attract a lot of interest with. This has included an interactive “Barf Ball” dispenser for kids as well as a fire-roasted “corpse” display and a catapult that anyone who donates a case of food will have the chance to use. But while Philpott thought he would need these extras in order to convince people to donate, he says that he hasn’t really been asked about them.
“A lot of people are donating and don’t even care about going through (the trailer)," he said. "They just drop the food off, thank us and go about their day, which is perfectly fine too."
Still, he’s hoping for the chance to fire up the corpse display and use the catapult over the Halloween weekend.
In the downtime between donations, Philpott and his team sit in their merchandise tent and think about new ways to get people to donate as well as spread the word about their haunt. One of their most recent ideas has involved expanding the graveyard outside of Stinky’s.
For $50, or $75 for a designer one, anyone can purchase their very own hand-made tombstone that Philpott says will go on display at next year.
“As long as I’m having the haunt, they’ll forever be a part of Stinky’s House of Horrors and it’ll help our graveyard grow bigger and bigger,” he said, adding that all proceeds go towards the food drive.
Along with the usual merchandise such as T-shirts, homemade prosthetics and wound make-up kits, Philpott is also offering gift basket drawings, with each entree costing one case of food. He also plans on offering candy on Halloween night, which he still believes will have a big turnout despite all the changes he’s had to make due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As for whether or not he will have a week-long food drive again next year, while Philpott says he’d like to maybe do both, his main focus will be on trying to bring back the full haunted house.
“A lot of my guys really enjoy doing it, and it really brings the community out to help us,” he said. “I’m really happy that people are still donating and not too upset that we’re not having the full haunt this year. They know what the true meaning of this is, and I really appreciate that. I still think it’s going to be a good year, and if it’s not, then that means we definitely have to figure out how to have the haunted house next year.”
