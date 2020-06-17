While the official Muscatine prom is canceled, Tiny's Tunes will offer one in its place

“I can understand not wanting to take a chance, but everything’s open in Iowa. Honestly, I’m more at risk than them, but these kids are just kids," he said.

He also respects and understands the parents who may not want their children to come to this event.

As for the event itself, Botello is planning on having plenty of tables to allow for proper social distancing, as well as chaperones keeping an eye out for safety concerns. Students attending will not have to wear a mask, though they can if they want to, however they will be required to sign a waiver. “I’m just asking (the students) to be respectful. Every single one that comes in, I’m going to talk to and explain to them that they have to be adults in this situation. Other than that, they can just come and have fun.”

Overall, he just hopes that those who want to attend prom are pleased with his and his team’s efforts and that they’re able to have a fun (and safe) time. “I’ve been doing this kind of stuff since I was 16,” Botello said, “I know what Muscatine is like, and there’s never anything bad from teenagers in Muscatine. So if I can keep them safe for one night of partying, then I’m going to do that for them. We’re going to go all out, and we’re going to make it really special this year.”

While this event carries the name of prom, it is not directly sponsored by MHS, nor does it have any official affiliation with the Muscatine Community School District. School officials ask anyone attending to take caution as well as follow any guidelines in place. More information about this event can be found on the Tiny’s Tunes Facebook page as it comes out.

