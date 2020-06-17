While the official Muscatine prom is canceled, Tiny's Tunes will offer one in its place

MUSCATINE — Though it may not be the traditional prom this year’s juniors and seniors were expecting, these students may still have the chance to have their Night to Remember next month.
Earlier in June, the Muscatine Community School District said that due to concerns surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, they would not be having prom night.
In a statement on the Muscatine High School Facebook page, representatives from MHS said, “The risk of transmission at a dance was deemed high risk. Therefore, with regret, it was canceled.”
Many people still wanted the event to go on, an alternative was established through community efforts.
For all 2020 juniors and seniors who wanted to attend prom, they can now go to a new event hosted by Tiny’s Tunes Entertainment and the Rendezvous Banquet Facility & Catering. The event is also being supported by the Student and Parent Volunteers of the Muscatine Community, and will happen in early July, most likely before July 15.
“It’s not for me, it’s for the kids and I’m excited for them,” said David Botello, owner of Tiny’s Tunes Entertainment. Botello and Tiny’s Tunes have been helping out with local proms, including Muscatine’s, for several years now. So, while they’ve never had a prom quite like this one, they still have plenty of experience when it comes to the event.
“(Putting on this prom) is important to me because I have kids, and events like this mean a lot to them,” Botello said, “So I wanted to make sure they had it this year.”
Botello and the community team had planned to have the event June 20 with the help of River’s Edge Event Loft. However, due to concerns about a possible COVID-19 outbreak from the event, River’s Edge decided not to hold the event. But they found another partner in Cindy Carver of The Rendezvous, and prom is back on.
Though this event is much later than any of this year’s juniors and seniors might have expected, Botello doesn’t believe they will mind.
“I’ve heard them say that they don’t care if it’s in August,” he said, “I’ve gotten so many messages, sometimes at one in the morning, and I’ve got moms and dads telling me that I should do it.”
They’ve already gotten a good start on putting the event together according to Botello, having already made centerpieces and decorations. Tiny’s Tunes also helped with this year’s dress drive, where they gave out over 100 dresses, so he knows how many students were looking forward to this event. “It’s exciting for them,” said Botello, “Something they’re going to remember, especially for the seniors.”
He added that he greatly appreciates Carver’s help and the community’s support in these efforts, despite others having concerns.
“I can understand not wanting to take a chance, but everything’s open in Iowa. Honestly, I’m more at risk than them, but these kids are just kids," he said.
He also respects and understands the parents who may not want their children to come to this event.
As for the event itself, Botello is planning on having plenty of tables to allow for proper social distancing, as well as chaperones keeping an eye out for safety concerns. Students attending will not have to wear a mask, though they can if they want to, however they will be required to sign a waiver. “I’m just asking (the students) to be respectful. Every single one that comes in, I’m going to talk to and explain to them that they have to be adults in this situation. Other than that, they can just come and have fun.”
Overall, he just hopes that those who want to attend prom are pleased with his and his team’s efforts and that they’re able to have a fun (and safe) time. “I’ve been doing this kind of stuff since I was 16,” Botello said, “I know what Muscatine is like, and there’s never anything bad from teenagers in Muscatine. So if I can keep them safe for one night of partying, then I’m going to do that for them. We’re going to go all out, and we’re going to make it really special this year.”
While this event carries the name of prom, it is not directly sponsored by MHS, nor does it have any official affiliation with the Muscatine Community School District. School officials ask anyone attending to take caution as well as follow any guidelines in place. More information about this event can be found on the Tiny’s Tunes Facebook page as it comes out.
